Two Solheim Cup players show up at Gleneagles without clubs

Two Solheim Cup players are at Gleneagles without their golf clubs.

As of midday Monday, Aer Lingus hasn’t given a firm answer on when exactly Angel Yin’s and Jodi Ewart Shadoff’s clubs will arrive in Scotland.

“I have a lot of different brands so it’s really hard to replace,” texted Angel Yin of the U.S. team, who flew from Los Angeles to Dublin to Glasgow. Yin said her personal bag somehow went to London Heathrow. Her golf clubs are in Dublin, as are Ewart Shadoff’s.

“There’s a strike in London right now and they said ‘Oh, well probably get it to you on the 11th,” said Yin.

Ewart Shadoff, who represents Europe, also uses a mixed bag of clubs and said the manufacturers are doing their best to make up some clubs for Tuesday. She flew Aer Lingus on Saturday night from Orlando to Dublin to Edinburgh.

Adam Shadoff said his wife looked out the window in Dublin and saw that her golf clubs hadn’t been loaded onto the plane. She told a flight attendant, who assured her that they would make it onboard.

“Apparently there are over 200 bags in Dublin that are meant for Edinburgh,” texted Ewart Shadoff. “They have sent a plane with just bags on that just landed, so hopefully they are on that.”

The Solheim Cup begins Sept. 13 at Gleneagles.