Junior Presidents Cup: Ohio State's Maxwell Moldovan leads U.S.

Maxwell Moldovan, who tied for fourth at last month’s Junior Players Championship, leads the list of 12 U.S. players who have qualified for the Junior Presidents Cup hosted by the AJGA and PGA Tour.

Moldovan, who is committed to Ohio State, is No. 5 in Golfweek’s boys rankings. He won the match-play format Polo Junior Golf Classic in June and was runner-up at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. Moldovan, whose dad, John, is a teaching professional from Uniontown, Ohio, also won the Ohio Amateur Championship this year. He is No. 1 in the AJGA Rolex Rankings.

U.S. players qualified through their AJGA Rolex Rankings. International team selection was based on the WAGR.

The Junior Presidents Cup will be played Sunday and Monday, Dec. 8-9, of Presidents Cup week at Royal Melbourne.

Karl Vilips qualified as the No. 1 player for the International team. A native of Perth, Australia, Vilips moved to Wesley Chapel, Florida, at age 11. The Stanford commit played in the Junior Presidents Cup two years ago.

Canon Claycomb is the only American to make the team again after competing in 2017, when he went 2-1 at Plainfield Country Club. Michael Thorbjornsen will make his Junior Presidents Cup debut after making the cut at the U.S. Open as a 17-year-old.

U.S. team

Captain Justin Leonard

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (2020)

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Kentucky (2020)

Brett Roberts, Coral Springs, Florida (2020)

Jack Heath, Charlotte, North Carolina (2020)

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Massachusetts (2020)

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Arizona (2021)

Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, North Carolina (2021)

Alexander Yang, Carlsbad, California (2021)

Vishnu Sadagopan, Pearland, Texas (2020)

Ian Siebers, Bellevue, Washington (2020)

Stephen Campbell Jr., Richmond, Texas (2020)

Benjamin James, Milford, Connecticut (2022)

International team

Captain Stuart Appleby

Karl Vilips, Australia (2020)

Martin Vorster, South Africa (2021)

Jayden Schaper, South Africa (2020)

Kartik Sharma, India (2019)

Christo Lamprecht, South Africa (2020)

Samuel Simpson, South Africa (2021)

Jang Hyun Lee, Korea (2022)

Chuan-Tai Lin, Chinese Taipei (2020)

Bo Jin, China (2020)

Andi Xu, China (2020)

Jordan Duminy, South Africa (2021)

Joshua Greer, Australia (2020)