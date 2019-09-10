American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin still awaits clubs, socks

Angel Yin still doesn’t have her golf clubs. Or shampoo for that matter.

The American Solheim Cup player flew from Los Angeles to Dublin to Glasgow and her golf bag never made it out of Dublin. As a result, Yin has yet to practice at Gleneagles. She has walked around with her teammates to get a feel for the course and borrowed their clothes for dinner. Yin, who plays with a mixed bag of equipment, said Ping made her an emergency set that she might put into play on Wednesday.

“It’s been hard, I’m not going to lie,” said Inkster. “It’s been hard on her because she wants to get out there. She’s 20. She wants to be out there and be with her teammates. She’s a strong girl. She has her own clubs.”

Because the course is straightforward, Inkster doesn’t believe the delay in play will be particularly bad for Yin’s game, though she will have to know her lines off the tee because of her great distance.

“I do feel for her because we’ve all been in that spot where they’ve lost our clubs,” said Inkster. “I’m not sure the Ryder Cup has ever been in that spot, but we’ve all been in that spot.”

While Yin’s team uniforms are onsite, everything else she need is in her personal bag, which somehow went to London Heathrow.

“Like small things like socks,” said Yin. “I’ve been asking the staff and staff has been giving me socks. It’s nice. I don’t have to wash it every night in my sink with some soap.”

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff also flew Aer Lingus to Dublin and was reunited with her golf bag on Tuesday.

“Team USA won this one,” joked Yin of being the only player still without her clubs. “Victory, 1-0.”

The Solheim Cup

When: Sept. 13-15

Where: Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course, Perth, Scotland

Team USA captain: Juli Inkster

Team Europe captain: Catriona Matthew

Team USA: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Ally McDonald, Annie Park, Morgan Pressel, Lizette Salas, Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin

Team Europe: Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Anne van Dam, Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Carline Masson, Azahara Munoz, Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen, Jodi Ewart-Shadoff

Solheim Cup on TV

Friday, 3 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, 3 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Golf Channel

All times ET