Gear: Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges

Price: $159.99 each with True Temper Tour Issue 115 (steel) or Project X Catalyst 80 (graphite) shaft and Lamkin UTX grip.

Specs: Cast 8620 mild-carbon steel. Lofts: 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60 and 64 degrees in Platinium Chrome and Tour Grey finish

Available: Sept. 20

It has been nearly a decade since the USGA and R&A changed the rules that govern the volume and sharpness of grooves, and since those changes went into effect in 2010, manufacturers tried to regain the spin that was lost. Over the years Callaway has designed several types of grooves, but the new grooves in the company’s latest wedge were so highly regarded during the research and development stage that an old name, JAWS, was brought back and put into service.

Callaway said the grooves designed into the JAWS MD5 wedges are the most aggressive in the game. They are more V-shaped and the edge radius is tighter, which should allow them to grab the cover of the ball more effectively for greater spin on chips, pitches and approach shots.

Between each groove is a series of raised microgrooves protruding from the face. In wet conditions they add surface roughness and friction, complimenting the main grooves in generating more spin.

Callaway said the combination of the new grooves and the micro-positive grooves in JAWS MD5 wedges, which are cast from 8620 carbon steel for soft feel, help the clubs generate about 500 rpm more spin on a 40-yard pitch shot while the launch angle decreased by 1 degree.

From a shape standpoint, the pitching wedge, gap wedge and sand wedges (46 to 56 degrees) have a shorter blade length to better match today’s iron sizes. The lob wedges are slightly larger.

To help players handle a greater variety of playing conditions and find wedges that match their swing type, the JAWS MD5 is available in five sole grinds:

C – A moderately wide sole with relief in the heel and toe areas.

X – A high-bounce version of the C-Grind for players who have a steeper angle of attack into the ball.

S – A standard, straight and versatile sole for players who rarely open the clubface.

High W – A wide-soled option with extra bounce.

Low W – Popular on the PGA Tour, this grind has a narrow heel so players can open the face. Ideal for play on tight lies.

In all, there are 23 combinations of loft and sole grind.