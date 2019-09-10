Fantasy golf power rankings: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A 156-man field is at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. The event was left off of the 2018-19 schedule as it was shifted from a British Open tuneup in July to the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

The event will be the first played under the PGA Tour’s new cut rules, which will see only the top 65 and ties advance to the weekend. Fantasy golf now requires a stronger emphasis on those first two rounds with less room for error when trying to get a full lineup through to the weekend.

As usual, the Tour’s fall swing fields are comprised largely of Korn Ferry Tour graduates. Several of the American and international veterans mixed in are vying to be a captain’s pick of either Tiger Woods or Ernie Els, respectively, for the Presidents Cup (taking place in Melbourne, Australia in December).

Others are simply trying to pick up some early cash and FedEx Cup points against generally weaker fields while most of the world’s top golfers take a prolonged hiatus.

Fantasy golf rankings: Top 30

Here are my top-30 fantasy golf rankings for the 2019-2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

30. Martin Laird

Three-time PGA Tour winner and two-time playoff runner-up searching for his first victory since 2013 but grabbed three top 10s in thin fields last season.

29. Russell Knox

Putting has often held him back and it’s of the utmost importance at Old White.

28. David Hearn

Earned his Tour card for the 2019-20 season thanks to a final-round 66 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to get into the top 25 of the tour’s playoff standings. Lost in a playoff in the 2015 Greenbrier Classic.

27. Beau Hossler

Hossler faced demotion just a year after losing to Ian Poulter in a playoff at the 2018 Houston Open before finishing T-2 in the first KFT Finals event to reclaim Tour status.

26. Scottie Scheffler

A top contender for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Scheffler won twice and was a two-time runner-up on the KFT last season.

25. Alex Cejka

Finished T-9 here in 2017 and followed it up with a T-13 in 2018.

24. Russell Henley

Made his final four cuts last season, but was eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a 59th-place result at The Northern Trust.

23. Robert Streb

A course horse, who picked up back-to-back runner-up results in 2015 and 2017 (the 2016 event was canceled due to flooding).

22. Branden Grace

One of the International golfers in attendance hoping to impress Els.

21. Jason Dufner

One of six former major winners in the field, but has fallen to No. 163 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

20. Joel Dahmen

Finished T-5 in 2018 and was the runner-up to Max Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship last season.

19. Danny Lee

The 2015 champion fired four rounds in the 60s, including an opening-round 63.

18. Mackenzie Hughes

Got his first (and only to date) Tour win at the 2016 RSM Classic in a watered-down fall field.

17. Sam Burns

Making his much-anticipated return after his 2018-19 season ended in July due to a broken ankle.

16. Jimmy Walker

Had a good bounce-back 2018 campaign, which included a T23 at the PGA Championship as a former champion.

15. Harris English

A strong putter who made nine of his final 10 cuts last season.

14. Sepp Straka

Made it to the first FedEx Cup Playoff event in his first year on the PGA Tour after winning the KC Golf Classic on the then-Web.com Tour in 2018.

13. Zach Johnson

The 12-time PGA Tour winner and two-time major champ ranks 11th in the field in Strokes: Gained Approach but struggled with the flatstick last season.

12. Cameron Smith

Seems to have trouble getting up for these types of tournaments; routinely shows well in loaded WGC events, including his sixth-place finish at last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

11. Nate Lashley

Claimed his first Tour win at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at the age of 36 by shooting two rounds of 63.

10. Byeong Hun An

A poor putter, An excels with his approach shots and scores well on par 4s and just needs an average performance on the greens.

9. Bubba Watson

Collected three top 10s last year but was held out of the winner’s circle for just the second time since 2013. Has made the cut in five-straight appearances with two T-13s.

8. Marc Leishman

The second-best player in the field by the OWGR (No. 24) finished 24th at last year’s Tour Championship and had seven top 10s in 21 events played.

7. Keegan Bradley

A Presidents Cup hopeful with four straight made cuts at Old White TPC, including a T-4 in 2014 and T-13 in 2018.

6. Kevin Na

The reigning champ finished second in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2018 and can get hot at any time.

5. Sungjae Im

The only PGA Tour rookie to qualify for the Tour Championship last season made 26-of-35 cuts with seven top-10s highlighted by a second runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

4. Jason Kokrak

The 34-year-old made 23-of-24 cuts last year, with five top-10s and finished 14th at East Lake in the Tour Championship. He’s sixth in the field in Birdies or Better Gained.

3. Viktor Hovland

One of the top amateurs-turned-professionals last season, Hovland had to earn his 2019-20 PGA Tour card in the KFT Finals and will be looking to join peers Matthew Wolfe and Collin Morikawa with a win this fall.

2. Joaquin Niemann

The best par-4 scorer in the field also ranks eighth among the 156 golfers in attendance in BoB Gained over everyone’s last 50 rounds. Was T-5 here in 2018 as a rookie.

1. Bryson DeChambeau

The top golfer in the field is 10th by the OWGR after falling five spots last season despite a win in November and a runner-up finish in July.

