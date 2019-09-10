Eamon's Corner: If tennis penalizes slow play at crucial times, why can't golf?

At the U.S. Open, Rafa Nadal was serving 5-2 in the fifth and final set when the chair umpire hit him with a penalty for taking too much time before serving.

Think about that: The United States Tennis Association was willing to enforce pace-of-play rules against one of the biggest stars in its sport, at a crucial moment in a huge event.

Remember that when the excuse makers try to tell you that golf can’t possibly do the same.

Pace of play is unsportsmanlike conduct. Penalize it as such. The player alone bears the blame if a penalty proves decisive.

