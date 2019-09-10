Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Tee times, TV info, viewer's guide

Happy Pro Golf New Year.

The PGA Tour offseason ends early Thursday morning in West Virginia as play returns with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The event was shifted in the Tour’s schedule shake-up. It was last played in July 2018. Defending champion Kevin Na is back in the field to defend his title.

The Tour opens its season with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the first time. The timing is fitting given that the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks falls on Wednesday.

The Greenbrier stop will be the first of 11 2019-20 PGA Tour season events on the fall schedule. Among the other pre-2020 stops this season: the Houston Open after a season break, the Zozo Championship (and Tiger Woods if healthy) in Japan and the Bermuda Championship, if the facilities are available in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

This week’s event will take place on the historic Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs. The venerable par-70 track will play at 7,292 yards.

A field of 156 golfers will vie for a $7.5 million purse, with $1.35 million and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

This events also marks the debut of a new PGA Tour rule that reduces the number of players making the cut from low 70 and ties to low 65 and ties.

Here are the Round 1 and 2 tee times for this week’s A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 7:15 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Morgan Hoffmann, Joaquin Niemann 7:25 a.m. Harris English, Johnson Wagner, Daniel Summerhays 7:35 a.m. Matt Every, Nick Watney, Tom Hoge 7:45 a.m. Andrew Landry, Ryan Armour, D.A. Points 7:55 a.m. Sung Kang, Adam Long, Ted Potter, Jr 8:05 a.m. Martin Trainer, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell 8:15 a.m. Ben Crane, Bud Cauley, Shawn Stefani 8:25 a.m. Bill Haas, John Senden, David Hearn 8:35 a.m. J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, D.J. Trahan 8:45 a.m. Scott Harrington, Chris Baker, Joseph Bramlett 8:55 a.m. Michael Gligic, Vince Covello, Andrew Novak 9:05 a.m. Cameron Davis, Nelson Ledesma, Davey Jude 9:15 a.m. Beau Hossler, Seamus Power, Joe Boros 12:15 p.m. Arjun Atwal, Ryan Blaum, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12:25 p.m. Robert Streb, John Huh, Brendon de Jonge 12:35 p.m. Rod Pampling, Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan 12:45 p.m. Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Sungjae Im 12:55 p.m. Kevin Na, Bubba Watson, Scott Stallings 1:05 p.m. Danny Lee, Kevin Streelman, Jason Kokrak 1:15 p.m. Boo Weekley, J.J. Spaun, Talor Gooch 1:25 p.m. Martin Laird, Jamie Lovemark, Sebastián Muñoz 1:35 p.m. John Rollins, Whee Kim, Cameron Percy 1:45 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy, Viktor Hovland 1:55 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Mark Anderson, Doug Ghim 2:05 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Rob Oppenheim, Vincent Whaley 2:15 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Sebastian Cappelen, Conrad Shindler

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 7:15 a.m. Alex Cejka, Jonathan Byrd, Anirban Lahiri 7:25 a.m. Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, John Daly 7:35 a.m. Peter Malnati, George McNeill, Harold Varner III 7:45 a.m. Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson 7:55 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley, Scott Piercy 8:05 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Russell Knox 8:15 a.m. Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Matt Jones 8:25 a.m. Brendon Todd, Richy Werenski, Sam Burns 8:35 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Roberto Castro, Denny McCarthy 8:45 a.m. Kristoffer Ventura, Tyler McCumber, Robby Shelton 8:55 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Bo Hoag, Kyle Westmoreland 9:05 a.m. Wes Roach, Rafael Campos, Shintaro Ban 9:15 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Harry Higgs, Steve Allan 12:15 p.m. Freddie Jacobson, Sam Ryder, Mark Hubbard 12:25 p.m. Billy Hurley III, Brandon Hagy, Sepp Straka 12:35 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Joel Dahmen, Doc Redman 12:45 p.m. Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Brendan Steele 12:55 p.m. Jim Herman, Michael Kim, Grayson Murray 1:05 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Patrick Rodgers, Josh Teater 1:15 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Byeong Hun An, Tim Wilkinson 1:25 p.m. Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Schenk 1:35 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Matthew NeSmith, Zac Blair 1:45 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Tyler Duncan, Lanto Griffin 1:55 p.m. Tom Lewis, Ben Taylor, Hayden Springer -a 2:05 p.m. Zack Sucher, Rhein Gibson, Chase Seiffert 2:15 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Mason Williams -a

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 7:15 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, Sam Ryder, Mark Hubbard 7:25 a.m. Billy Hurley III, Brandon Hagy, Sepp Straka 7:35 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Joel Dahmen, Doc Redman 7:45 a.m. Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Brendan Steele 7:55 a.m. Jim Herman, Michael Kim, Grayson Murray 8:05 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Patrick Rodgers, Josh Teater 8:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Byeong Hun An, Tim Wilkinson 8:25 a.m. Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Schenk 8:35 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Matthew NeSmith, Zac Blair 8:45 a.m. Bronson Burgoon, Tyler Duncan, Lanto Griffin 8:55 a.m. Tom Lewis, Ben Taylor, Hayden Springer -a 9:05 a.m. Zack Sucher, Rhein Gibson, Chase Seiffert 9:15 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Mason Williams -a 12:15 p.m. Alex Cejka, Jonathan Byrd, Anirban Lahiri 12:25 p.m. Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, John Daly 12:35 p.m. Peter Malnati, George McNeill, Harold Varner III 12:45 p.m. Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson 12:55 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley, Scott Piercy 1:05 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Russell Knox 1:15 p.m. Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Matt Jones 1:25 p.m. Brendon Todd, Richy Werenski, Sam Burns 1:35 p.m. Robert Garrigus, Roberto Castro, Denny McCarthy 1:45 p.m. Kristoffer Ventura, Tyler McCumber, Robby Shelton 1:55 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Bo Hoag, Kyle Westmoreland 2:05 p.m. Wes Roach, Rafael Campos, Shintaro Ban 2:15 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Harry Higgs, Steve Allan

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 7:15 a.m. Arjun Atwal, Ryan Blaum, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 7:25 a.m. Robert Streb, John Huh, Brendon de Jonge 7:35 a.m. Rod Pampling, Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan 7:45 a.m. Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Sungjae Im 7:55 a.m. Kevin Na, Bubba Watson, Scott Stallings 8:05 a.m. Danny Lee, Kevin Streelman, Jason Kokrak 8:15 a.m. Boo Weekley, J.J. Spaun, Talor Gooch 8:25 a.m. Martin Laird, Jamie Lovemark, Sebastián Muñoz 8:35 a.m. John Rollins, Whee Kim, Cameron Percy 8:45 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy, Viktor Hovland 8:55 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Mark Anderson, Doug Ghim 9:05 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Rob Oppenheim, Vincent Whaley 9:15 a.m. Xinjun Zhang, Sebastian Cappelen, Conrad Shindler 12:15 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Morgan Hoffmann, Joaquin Niemann 12:25 p.m. Harris English, Johnson Wagner, Daniel Summerhays 12:35 p.m. Matt Every, Nick Watney, Tom Hoge 12:45 p.m. Andrew Landry, Ryan Armour, D.A. Points 12:55 p.m. Sung Kang, Adam Long, Ted Potter, Jr 1:05 p.m. Martin Trainer, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell 1:15 p.m. Ben Crane, Bud Cauley, Shawn Stefani 1:25 p.m. Bill Haas, John Senden, David Hearn 1:35 p.m. J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, D.J. Trahan 1:45 p.m. J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, D.J. Trahan 1:55 p.m. Scott Harrington, Chris Baker, Joseph Bramlett 2:05 p.m. Michael Gligic, Vince Covello, Andrew Novak 2:15 p.m. Beau Hossler, Seamus Power, Joe Boros

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – TV, Online Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)