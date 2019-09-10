Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Solheim Cup: USA leads Europe 10-5 heading into 2019

By September 10, 2019 2:58 pm

The 2019 Solheim Cup is Friday-Sunday at Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course in Scotland.

The United holds a 10-5 lead in the competition, including the first one in 1990, as well as the last two.

Team USA captain: Juli Inkster | Team Europe captain: Catriona Matthew.

Team USA: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Ally McDonald, Annie Park, Morgan Pressel, Lizette Salas, Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin.

Team Europe: Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Anne van Dam, Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Carline Masson, Azahara Munoz, Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen, Jodi Ewart-Shadoff.

Year Winner Score Location
2017 United States USA 16½, Europe 11½ Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa
2015 United States USA 14½, Europe 13½ Golf Club St. Leon Rot, Germany
2013 Europe Europe 18,
USA 10		 Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado
2011 Europe Europe 15,
USA 13		 Killeen Castle in Co. Meath, Ireland
2009 United States USA 16,
Europe 12		 Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois
2007 United States USA 16,
Europe 12		 Halmstad Golf Club in Halmstad, Sweden
2005 United States USA 15½, Europe 12½ Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana
2003 Europe Europe 17½, USA 10½ Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden
2002 United States USA 15½, Europe 12½ Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota
2000 Europe Europe 14½, USA 11½ Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland
1998 United States USA 16,
Europe 12		 Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio
1996 United States USA 9,
Europe 7		 Marriott St. Pierre Hotel & Country Club in Chepstow, Wales
1994 United States USA 13,
Europe 7		 The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
1992 Europe Europe 11½, USA 6½ Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club in Edinburgh, Scotland
1990 United States USA 11½, Europe 4½ Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida

