Solheim Cup: USA leads Europe 10-5 heading into 2019

The 2019 Solheim Cup is Friday-Sunday at Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course in Scotland.
The United holds a 10-5 lead in the competition, including the first one in 1990, as well as the last two.
Team USA captain: Juli Inkster | Team Europe captain: Catriona Matthew.
Team USA: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Ally McDonald, Annie Park, Morgan Pressel, Lizette Salas, Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin.
Team Europe: Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Anne van Dam, Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Carline Masson, Azahara Munoz, Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen, Jodi Ewart-Shadoff.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Location
|2017
|United States
|USA 16½, Europe 11½
|Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa
|2015
|United States
|USA 14½, Europe 13½
|Golf Club St. Leon Rot, Germany
|2013
|Europe
|Europe 18,
USA 10
|Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado
|2011
|Europe
|Europe 15,
USA 13
|Killeen Castle in Co. Meath, Ireland
|2009
|United States
|USA 16,
Europe 12
|Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois
|2007
|United States
|USA 16,
Europe 12
|Halmstad Golf Club in Halmstad, Sweden
|2005
|United States
|USA 15½, Europe 12½
|Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana
|2003
|Europe
|Europe 17½, USA 10½
|Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden
|2002
|United States
|USA 15½, Europe 12½
|Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota
|2000
|Europe
|Europe 14½, USA 11½
|Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland
|1998
|United States
|USA 16,
Europe 12
|Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio
|1996
|United States
|USA 9,
Europe 7
|Marriott St. Pierre Hotel & Country Club in Chepstow, Wales
|1994
|United States
|USA 13,
Europe 7
|The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
|1992
|Europe
|Europe 11½, USA 6½
|Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club in Edinburgh, Scotland
|1990
|United States
|USA 11½, Europe 4½
|Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida
Comments