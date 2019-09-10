Solheim Cup: USA leads Europe 10-5 heading into 2019

The 2019 Solheim Cup is Friday-Sunday at Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course in Scotland.

The United holds a 10-5 lead in the competition, including the first one in 1990, as well as the last two.

Team USA captain: Juli Inkster | Team Europe captain: Catriona Matthew.

Team USA: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Ally McDonald, Annie Park, Morgan Pressel, Lizette Salas, Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin.

Team Europe: Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Anne van Dam, Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Carline Masson, Azahara Munoz, Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen, Jodi Ewart-Shadoff.