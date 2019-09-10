Solheim Cup: Laura Davies slams bookies for making USA favorites

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – British bookmakers haven’t racked up huge profits over the years by getting the odds wrong on sporting events, but Laura Davies thinks the bookies are out of line with this week’s Solheim Cup.

Davies feels the home team is outright favorites, not underdogs. Bronte Law agrees.

Bookmakers William Hill and Betfair list the United States as 4/7 favorites, with Europe at 7/4. Ladbrokes quotes odds of 8/15 on the away team winning at Gleneagles, with Europe quoted at 9/5. All three firms offer 12/1 on a draw.

BetMGM has the United States (-189) favored against Europe (+180).

Davies has been known to have the odd bet or six during her career. She’s puzzled by the numbers. She feels European fans should jump on the odds the home team has been quoted at.

“We’re two-to-one outsiders, which I think is a good bet because I think our squad is really strong,” said Davies, who’s acting as one of Catriona Matthew’s vice-captains this week. “The American team is incredibly good, but I think home soil, it’s possibly a bit chillier, that evens it out a bit.”

Bookmakers pay more attention to rankings than the sort of intangibles Davies feels makes Europe favorites to lift the cup for the first time since 2013.

“World rankings has a lot to do with it. I just think home soil outweighs most things,” Davies said. “We haven’t won away from home much, but we’ve done most of our winning on European soil. (Europe has won four of seven home matches, against one win in eight away matches.)

“If the weather is good for the week, the galleries will be really noisy. That’s what we need.

“We want beautiful weather so the galleries can get out there and enjoy themselves and just cheer us on and be the 13th man out there, because that’s what the home soil advantage gives you.

“That’s why I’m surprised that the Americans are such strong favourites.”

Law agrees.

“We have home course advantage,” said Law, who’s making her Solheim Cup debut this week. “We’ve seen the course before this week. We have a lot of players that are playing really good right now. So I’m not sure what sort of information they’re getting.”

There’s another intangible Davies and Law didn’t mention. Europe has a perfect record playing Solheim Cups in the Home of Golf. Europe is 2-for-2 with wins at Dalmahoy in 1992 and Loch Lomond in 2000.

European golf fans could be visiting the betting parlours in the towns around Gleneagles to put some wagers on. The bookies just might make a loss on the 16th Solheim Cup.

The Solheim Cup

When: Sept. 13-15

Where: Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course, Perth, Scotland

Team USA captain: Juli Inkster

Team Europe captain: Catriona Matthew

Team USA: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Ally McDonald, Annie Park, Morgan Pressel, Lizette Salas, Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin

Team Europe: Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Anne van Dam, Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Carline Masson, Azahara Munoz, Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen, Jodi Ewart-Shadoff

Solheim Cup on TV

Friday, 3 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, 3 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Golf Channel

All times ET

Odds via BetMGM. Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.