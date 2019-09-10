Stacy Lewis pulls out of Solheim Cup due to back injury

Stacy Lewis has withdrawn from the Solheim Cup due to a back injury. She was replaced by Ally McDonald, giving the U.S. six rookies on its roster of 12.

“Stacy is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever met,” said U.S. captain Juli Inkster in an LPGA release. “I know this was an incredibly tough decision for her, but she also has the team’s best interests at heart. Stacy will stay with Team USA over the next week and will still be an incredible asset to our crew. But when I had to choose an alternate, I knew Ally would be able to step up for the challenge. She’s got a cool head but a fiery spirit. I know she’ll bring her best to Team USA.”

Inkster chose Lewis as a captain’s pick for the experience and leadership the former No. 1 brought to a team that’s largely unexperienced in competing on foreign soil.

“I’m extremely disappointed not to be able to play,” Lewis told the LPGA. “I’m a competitor and I want to play, but I had a back injury flare up last week. I’ve done everything I could possibly do over the last week to be ready to play. For my health and what I feel is in the best interest of the team, I decided to take myself out. I will take a different role with the team and will do whatever I can to help Team USA bring the Cup home.”

McDonald, a Mississippi State product now in her fourth year on the LPGA, posted three top-20 finishes at the majors this season and competed in the 2014 Curtis Cup, where she partnered with fellow Solheim Cup rookie Annie Park.

“I didn’t want to make the team this way, but when Juli told me what was going on with Stacy, I was ready to step into either role,” said McDonald,” if that was being here and being part of the experience of being ready to tee it up.”

Inkster, McDonald and Lewis will be made available to the media on Tuesday afternoon at Gleneagles.