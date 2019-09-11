A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Odds, predictions, picks, best bets

The 2019-20 PGA Tour season kicks off this week with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. The event was left off of the 2018-19 schedule as it was shifted from an Open Championship tune-up to be the season opener.

The field caliber reflects the schedule change. Many of the 156 golfers in attendance are recent graduates of the Korn Ferry Tour. Bryson DeChambeau (No. 10) and Marc Leishman (No. 24) are the top contenders from the Official World Golf Ranking.

My model at Fantasy National this week is based on the key stats of:

Strokes Gained: Putting

Strokes Gained: Approach

Birdies or Better Gained

Proximity: 125-150 Yards

Strokes Gained: Par 4s

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – Tier 1

Viktor Hovland (+1600)

Hovland turned pro last season along with fellow top amateurs Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa. Unlike his peers, he was unable to collect his first PGA Tour win and had to earn Tour status on the KFT. The 21-year-old finished T-12 at last year’s U.S. Open as an amateur. His top finish as a pro was a fourth at the Wyndham Championship.

He’s third in the stat model with top-five field ranks in all of SG: Approach, SG: Par 4 and BoB Gained.

Joaquin Niemann (+2800)

Niemann is actually a year younger than Hovland despite turning pro in 2018. He collected four top 10s in 28 PGA Tour events last year, including back-to-back fifth-place results at the Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic, both in considerably stronger fields than this week. He leads the field in SG: Par 4 and is eighth in BoB Gained.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – Tier 2

Cameron Smith (+5000)

Smith struggled last season with just two top 10s on the PGA Tour circuit. The 2018 Australian Open champ fell from No. 27 to No. 45 in the OWGR. He made the cut in all four majors and showed well in WGC events. The international winner outshines much of this week’s field.

Kevin Na (+5000)

Na is here to defend his 2018 title. He picked up his third career PGA Tour win at last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, beating Tony Finauby four strokes. He ranks 19th in the field in putting and sixth from the key proximity distance.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – Longshots

Henrik Norlander (+12500)

Norlander turned pro in 2011 and is a two-time winner on the Web.com/Korn Ferry Tour. He lost in a playoff to Mackenzie Hughesin the 2016 RSM Classic as his best result on the PGA Tour circuit. He’s coming off a seventh-place finish at the KFT Championship two weeks ago, one of four top 10s he picked up, including a playoff loss.

Peter Malnati (+17400)

Malnati ranks fifth in the overall model, but he’s the 12th-best putter in the field. His lone PGA Tour win came at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship in a similar field as part of the PGA Tour’s Fall Swing.

