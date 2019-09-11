Michelle Wie joins Golf Channel for Solheim Cup coverage

Newlywed Michelle Wie won’t be teeing it up for Team USA at this year’s Solheim Cup, but golf fans can see her in a new role as a Golf Channel studio analyst.

Wie, of course, is taking time off from the tour to get healthy. A veteran of five Solheim Cups, Wie has been part of every U.S. team since 2009, amassing 8 ½ points.

Wie will join Golf Central on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 13-15) following live competition. She will debut at 1:30 p.m. ET following Friday’s action alongside former LPGA pro Paige Mackenzie in the Orlando, Fla., studio.

Wie will also contribute to Golf Channel’s digital and social media platforms, including Instagram story takeovers.

“I’m excited to join the Golf Channel crew to give my views and inputs on a great event that means so much to me,” Wie said in a release.

There will be nearly 30 hours of live coverage of the Solheim Cup matches at the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.