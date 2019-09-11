Rory McIlroy voted PGA Tour Player of the Year, Sungjae Im named Rookie of the Year

The postseason debate is over, and now Rory McIlroy has another trophy for his already crowded shelf of achievements.

McIlroy has been named the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year after a season highlighted by three wins, including the Players Championship and the Tour Championship, culminating in a $15 million payday as the FedEx Cup champion. McIlroy joined Tiger Woods as the only two-time FedEx Cup champions. The Northern Irishman also logged 14 top-10 finishes in 19 events.

While Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele were also named as finalists for the award, the frontrunners were McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, for good reason.

Koepka logged three wins – including the PGA Championship, his fourth major – this season, alongside three runner-up finishes, nine top-10s and 20 made cuts in 21 events. Koepka also finished T-2 at the Masters, solo second at the U.S. Open and T-4 at the British Open.

During a teleconference call, McIlroy said he was surprised to have beat out Koepka for the award, but knows why he did.

“Players don’t just feel that four weeks a year is important,” McIlroy explained. “It’s a huge vote of confidence from the players that we play for more than just what the narrative suggests. I thought Brooks winning the PGA Championship this year would be the difference-maker, but the other players thought differently.”

It’s the third time McIlroy has won PGA Tour Player of the Year after receiving the honor in 2012 and 2014. PGA Tour members who played at least 15 official FedEx Cup events during the 2018-19 season are eligible to vote.

Sungjae Im was voted the 2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and will receive the Arnold Palmer Award. Im was the lone rookie to qualify for the Tour Championship and played an astounding 35 events, making 26 cuts and logging 16 top 25 finishes.

Cameron Champ, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff were also finalists for the Arnold Palmer Award.

The 2019-20 season tees off this week with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.