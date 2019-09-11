Military Tribute at The Greenbrier betting odds: Favorites include young stars

The new PGA Tour season begins Thursday with play at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The first event of the 2019-20 Tour schedule features a handful of notables, but even a whiff of the firepower fans enjoyed over the final month last season, that ended with Rory McIlroy’s victory in the Tour Championship.
Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favorite at +1200, according odds posted at BetMGM.COM. DeChambeau is followed by Viktor Hovland at +1400. A former Oklahoma State standout, Hovland earned his 2019-20 PGA Tour card with a T-2 finish in the Bosie Open of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He nearly qualified during his short run as a pro following the U.S. Open.
Jason Kokrak, who slid into the Tour Championship as the 30th player in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship, is the third pick at +1600.
Chile’s Joaquín Niemann is fourth at +2500, while Bubba Watson, Byeong Hun An, Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are each fetching +2800.
Here are the of odds to win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier available at BetMGM.com.
Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Betting Odds
|
ODDS to Win:
|Bryson DeChambeau
|12/1
|Viktor Hovland
|14/1
|Jason Kokrak
|16/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|25/1
|Sungjae Im
|28/1
|Marc Leishman
|28/1
|Byeong Hun An
|28/1
|Bubba Watson
|28/1
|Russell Henley
|33/1
|Scottie Scheffler
|40/1
|Scott Piercy
|40/1
|Keegan Bradley
|40/1
|Cameron Smith
|50/1
|Kevin Na
|50/1
|Kevin Streelman
|50/1
|Brian Harman
|50/1
|Harold Varner III
|55/1
|Joel Dahmen
|60/1
|Robert Streb
|60/1
|Tom Lewis
|66/1
|Bud Cauley
|66/1
|Branden Grace
|66/1
|Russell Knox
|66/1
|Bronson Burgoon
|66/1
|Sebastian Munoz
|66/1
|T. Lewis
|66/1
|Landry
|70/1
|Austin Cook
|70/1
|Denny McCarthy
|80/1
|Danny Lee
|80/1
|J.B. Holmes
|80/1
|Kramer Hickok
|80/1
|Matt Jones
|80/1
|Ryan Armour
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|80/1
|Ben Taylor
|80/1
|Sam Burns
|90/1
|Grayson Murray
|90/1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|90/1
|Beau Hossler
|100/1
|Jason Dufner
|100/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|100/1
|Nick Taylor
|100/1
|Bill Haas
|100/1
|Jimmy Walker
|100/1
|Nick Watney
|100/1
|Adam Stallings
|100/1
|Peter Uihlein
|100/1
|Brendon Todd
|125/1
|Cameron Davis
|125/1
|Doc Redman
|125/1
|Kevin Chappell
|125/1
|Brian Stuard
|125/1
|Lanto Griffin
|125/1
|J.J. Spaun
|125/1
|Fabian Gomez
|125/1
|Harry Higgs
|125/1
|Scott Stallings
|125/1
|Talor Gooch
|125/1
|Roger Sloan
|125/1
|Henrik Norlander
|125/1
|Roberto Castro
|125/1
|Nate Lashley
|125/1
|Bo Hoag
|125/1
|Patton Kizzire
|150/1
|Peter Malnati
|150/1
|Carlos Ortiz
|150/1
|David Lingmerth
|150/1
|Chris Baker
|150/1
|Tom Hoge
|150/1
|Doug Ghim
|200/1
|Maverick McNealy
|200/1
|Matthew NeSmith
|200/1
|Patrick Rodgers
|200/1
|Joseph Bramlett
|200/1
|Seamus Power
|200/1
|Dominic Bozzelli
|200/1
|Tyler Duncan
|200/1
|Wes Roach
|200/1
|Scott Brown
|200/1
|Matt Every
|200/1
|Chase Seiffert
|200/1
|Mark Hubbard
|200/1
|Josh Teater
|200/1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|200/1
|Richy Werenski
|200/1
|Scott Harrington
|200/1
|Rob Oppenheim
|200/1
|Robby Shelton
|250/1
|Jonathan Byrd
|250/1
|Adam Long
|250/1
|Zack Sucher
|250/1
|Jim Herman
|250/1
|Billy Hurley III
|250/1
|Ben Crane
|250/1
|Partick Rodgers
|250/1
|Rafael Campos
|250/1
|Tyler McCumber
|250/1
|John Huh
|300/1
|Nelson Ledesma
|300/1
|Rhein Gibson
|300/1
|Morgan Hoffmann
|300/1
|Sangmoon Bae
|300/1
|Sebastian Cappelen
|300/1
|Vincent Whaley
|300/1
|Michael Kim
|350/1
|Daniel Summerhays
|400/1
|Freddie Jacobson
|400/1
|Mark Anderson
|400/1
|J.J. Henry
|400/1
|Michael Gellerman
|400/1
|Vince Covello
|400/1
|Arjun Atwal
|500/1
|Boo Weekley
|500/1
|D.A Points
|500/1
|Hayden Springer
|500/1
|Mason Williams
|500/1
|Brendon de Jonge
|750/1
|Jor Boros
|750/1
|Kyle Westmoreland
|750/1
|Davey Jude
|1000/1
|John Daly
|1000/1
Odds via BetMGM. Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.
