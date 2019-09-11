Military Tribute at The Greenbrier betting odds: Favorites include young stars

The new PGA Tour season begins Thursday with play at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The first event of the 2019-20 Tour schedule features a handful of notables, but even a whiff of the firepower fans enjoyed over the final month last season, that ended with Rory McIlroy’s victory in the Tour Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favorite at +1200, according odds posted at BetMGM.COM. DeChambeau is followed by Viktor Hovland at +1400. A former Oklahoma State standout, Hovland earned his 2019-20 PGA Tour card with a T-2 finish in the Bosie Open of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He nearly qualified during his short run as a pro following the U.S. Open.

Jason Kokrak, who slid into the Tour Championship as the 30th player in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship, is the third pick at +1600.

Chile’s Joaquín Niemann is fourth at +2500, while Bubba Watson, Byeong Hun An, Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are each fetching +2800.

Here are the of odds to win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier available at BetMGM.com.

Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Betting Odds

ODDS to Win: Bryson DeChambeau 12/1 Viktor Hovland 14/1 Jason Kokrak 16/1 Joaquin Niemann 25/1 Sungjae Im 28/1 Marc Leishman 28/1 Byeong Hun An 28/1 Bubba Watson 28/1 Russell Henley 33/1 Scottie Scheffler 40/1 Scott Piercy 40/1 Keegan Bradley 40/1 Cameron Smith 50/1 Kevin Na 50/1 Kevin Streelman 50/1 Brian Harman 50/1 Harold Varner III 55/1 Joel Dahmen 60/1 Robert Streb 60/1 Tom Lewis 66/1 Bud Cauley 66/1 Branden Grace 66/1 Russell Knox 66/1 Bronson Burgoon 66/1 Sebastian Munoz 66/1 T. Lewis 66/1 Landry 70/1 Austin Cook 70/1 Denny McCarthy 80/1 Branden Grace 80/1 Danny Lee 80/1 J.B. Holmes 80/1 Kramer Hickok 80/1 Matt Jones 80/1 Ryan Armour 80/1 Zach Johnson 80/1 Ben Taylor 80/1 Matt Jones 80/1 Sam Burns 90/1 Grayson Murray 90/1 Mackenzie Hughes 90/1 Beau Hossler 100/1 Jason Dufner 100/1 Anirban Lahiri 100/1 Nick Taylor 100/1 Bill Haas 100/1 Jimmy Walker 100/1 Nick Watney 100/1 Adam Stallings 100/1 Zac Blair 100/1 Peter Uihlein 100/1 Brendon Todd 125/1 Cameron Davis 125/1 Doc Redman 125/1 Kevin Chappell 125/1 Brian Stuard 125/1 Lanto Griffin 125/1 J.J. Spaun 125/1 Fabian Gomez 125/1 Harry Higgs 125/1 Scott Stallings 125/1 Talor Gooch 125/1 Roger Sloan 125/1 Henrik Norlander 125/1 Roberto Castro 125/1 Nate Lashley 125/1 Zac Blair 125/1 Bo Hoag 125/1 Patton Kizzire 150/1 Peter Malnati 150/1 Carlos Ortiz 150/1 David Lingmerth 150/1 Chris Baker 150/1 Tom Hoge 150/1 Doug Ghim 200/1 Maverick McNealy 200/1 Matthew NeSmith 200/1 Patrick Rodgers 200/1 Joseph Bramlett 200/1 Seamus Power 200/1 Dominic Bozzelli 200/1 Tyler Duncan 200/1 Wes Roach 200/1 Scott Brown 200/1 Matt Every 200/1 Chase Seiffert 200/1 Mark Hubbard 200/1 Josh Teater 200/1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200/1 Richy Werenski 200/1 Scott Harrington 200/1 Rob Oppenheim 200/1 Robby Shelton 250/1 Alex Cejka 200/1 Jonathan Byrd 250/1 Adam Long 250/1 Zack Sucher 250/1 Jim Herman 250/1 Billy Hurley III 250/1 Alex Cejka 200/1 George McNeill 200/1 Rob Oppenheim 200/1 Robby Shelton 200/1 Scott Brown 200/1 Ben Crane 250/1 Jamie Lovemark 250/1 Maverick McNealy 250/1 Partick Rodgers 250/1 Rafael Campos 250/1 Tyler McCumber 250/1 Zack Sucher 250/1 John Huh 300/1 Nelson Ledesma 300/1 Rhein Gibson 300/1 Morgan Hoffmann 300/1 Sangmoon Bae 300/1 Sebastian Cappelen 300/1 Vincent Whaley 300/1 Michael Kim 350/1 Morgan Hoffmann 350/1 Daniel Summerhays 400/1 Freddie Jacobson 400/1 Mark Anderson 400/1 J.J. Henry 400/1 Michael Gellerman 400/1 Vince Covello 400/1 Arjun Atwal 500/1 Boo Weekley 500/1 D.A Points 500/1 Hayden Springer 500/1 Mason Williams 500/1 Brendon de Jonge 750/1 Jor Boros 750/1 Kyle Westmoreland 750/1 Davey Jude 1000/1 John Daly 1000/1

Odds via BetMGM. Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.