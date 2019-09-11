Our favorite golf stories of 2019

It’s still only September and there’s plenty of golf to be played this calendar year, but with the PGA Tour season about to embark on its 2019-20 season, we thought it’d be a good time to share our favorite golf stories of the year, as chosen by the Golfweek staff.

The Irishman no one was paying attention to

Tiger Woods winning the Masters was undoubtedly the Story of the Century so far and we enjoyed a dead-heat photo finish for Shot of the Year between Jennifer Kupcho’s fairway wood into 13 at Augusta National and Gary Woodland adding to the roster of indelible Pebble Beach moments with his 17th green wedge shot. But the collection of shots of golf at its best came when the R&A finally returned to Royal Portrush where the Irishman no one was paying attention to won the British Open in a rout. Besides finally restoring one of the world’s best courses to the Open rota and everything that came with that move, Shane Lowry finally realized potential we’ve seen glimpses of in big events. Yet it’s the way he won — a Saturday 63 and six-stroke victory — that made his win the best week of an incredibly good year.

— Geoff Shackelford