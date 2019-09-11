Solheim Cup: Danielle Kang won't be silenced, she relishes the loud

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Danielle Kang pumped up the crowd on the first tee two years ago as a rookie in Iowa, encouraging the rowdy U-S-A faithful to shout through her swing. She wanted it loud. She wanted it crazy.

So how will she handle her first Solheim Cup on foreign soil?

“I hear that I’m going to be booed at one point,” said, “so bring it on. I’d rather hear loud booing at that point. So I’ll still have them cheer as loud as they can, whoever they want to cheer for, but I still want to hear them.”

When an English reporter asked if she really expected the knowledgeable and respectful Scottish fans to boo, Kang then said it was a joke.

“Obviously, you’re not taking the joke very well,” she told him.

Europe’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull aren’t expecting fans to boo.

“I don’t think there will be any booing,” said Hall. “Scottish people as well are very respectful. They’ll treat the Americans with respect, like they deserve. And if someone hits a good shot, I’m sure they’ll cheer for them. Yeah, I think it will be fine.”

One thing is certain: It will be a different atmosphere for the high-energy player who put up three points in Des Moines.

Asked if she’d have to change her approach overseas, Kang said not a chance.

“I’m loud whether I’m in Nevada or in Scotland,” she said, laughing. “I don’t think I change no matter where I am. I’m definitely going to embrace the first tee. I’m going to embrace whenever I get a chance to hit it. I’m going to embrace the fans out there for the entire golf course, whenever I get to play.”

Might she try to shush the crowd like Patrick Reed did at the 2014 Rdyer Cup?

“I can’t shush the crowd,” she said. “I like noise. I can’t be shushed.”