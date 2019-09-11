Solheim Cup: English pair Hall and Hull need to up their games

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Georgia Hall has dismissed concerns about her form heading into the Solheim Cup, despite recording just one top 10 since January. The 2018 Women’s British Open champion isn’t the only English player struggling with her game. Charley Hull has been inconsistent of late.

The English pair’s recent play is a serious matter for European captain Catriona Matthew. Hall and Hull arguably form the heart of the European team along with English rookie Bronte Law.

Hall finished 10th in her opening tournament of the 2019 season, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Her best finish since then is the T-24 in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open. The 23-year-old is making her second Solheim Cup appearance following a 2-3 record two years ago.

“You can’t have a fantastic year every year, but I’ve played a lot of consistent golf maybe the past two or three months,” Hall said.

“I thought I’d done pretty good at the British (T-35) and Evian (T-37) and Scottish. I had a week off last week, and practiced quite a lot. The Solheim is completely different to every other event, and it’s much more mental.”

Hall has an added advantage this week that might help her raise her game. She knows Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course better than most of the field from playing last year’s European Golf Team Championships.

“I know the course. I played it probably five, six times last year. The greens are a little quicker this week.

“I kind of know where to place the ball.”

Hull won the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in January. She had a good run in the early summer when she finished fourth in the LPGA Mediheal Championship, 13th in the Pure Silk Championship and 16th in the U.S. Women’s Open. Since then she’s missed two of five cuts, with best finishes of T-24 in the AIG Women’s British Open and Aberdeen Standards Investments Scottish Open.

Despite her recent run, Hull feels ready for her fourth Solheim Cup. “I had, like, four busy weeks – I played Evian, British, Scottish and I played in Ireland,” Hull said. “I decided to take three weeks off and rest up and just do a lot of practice and sharpen my game.

“I felt like I was playing quite steady over the last few weeks. I’m feeling really good for this week and really looking forward to it.”

Hull and Hall played together in the last Solheim Cup in Des Moines, but lost 2&1 to Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller in a fourball match. However, they paired better in last year’s UL International Crown in Korea, winning 1½ points out of three matches.

These two should play together this week, probably in the first foursomes session. Matthew better hope they bring their form with which they played in Korea to the 16th Solheim Cup. Otherwise it could be a long week for team Europe.