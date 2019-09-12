100-year-old golfer steals the show at the KLM Open

Callum Shinkwin leads the KLM Open after the first round by shooting a 66 in Amsterdam.

The tournament field has several big names including Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Edoardo Molinari, Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington.

But one golfer in particular stole the show on Thursday.

Her name? Susan Hosang.

Her age? 100.

That’s right, the centenarian, who took up the sport 30 years ago, was a special guest at the tournament and played the 13th hole alongside Reed as well as Matt Wallace and Thomas Pieters in a Beat the Pro challenge, which pits a lucky amateur with the pros.

According to the Tour, the KLM Open is celebrating its 100th edition of the tournament. KLM, the Dutch airline, has been in business 100 years.

Beat the Pro is a challenge where an amateur golfer can win flights courtesy of KLM to a destination of their choice, if they land their tee shot on the green and closest to the pin against the professionals.

In videos posted on Twitter, you can see she gets the full treatment, with the starter announcing her name on the tee box and fans applauding for her.

She then skipped to the box to tee up her shot and then swung away with her driver, drawing more applause from the crowd.

Let’s all hope we’re still playing golf when we hit 100.