Robby Shelton cards 8-under 62 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Robby Shelton was third on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list last season. In his first round as a member on the PGA Tour, Shelton got off to a blistering hot start Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old Alabama native took the early lead at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, the first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, with an 8-under 62.

Starting his day on the back nine, Shelton made birdie on Nos. 11, 14, 16 and 17 before carding his lone bogey of the day on the par-3 18th hole. He then made the turn and immediately caught fire, birdieing his next three holes as well as No. 6 and No. 9 to take the tournament lead.

As it stands now, he holds a two-shot lead over Scott Harrington and a three-shot lead over Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Jimmy Walker, Sung Kang and Brian Harman, who are all T-3 at 5 under.

Shelton is no stranger to winning professional events. He earned two wins last season on the Korn Ferry Tour, both in May at the Nashville Golf Open and Knoxville Open.

If history repeats itself, Shelton’s first-round magic won’t matter come Sunday, according to PGA Tour Communications.