Solheim Cup tee times announced; rookies take center stage

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Juli Inkster has thrown five of her six rookies into the fire in the opening session of the 16th Solheim Cup.

Late call up Ally McDonald is the only newcomer not to see action in the opening session at Gleneagles. She’ll debut in Friday’s four-ball session.

Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare and Nelly Korda line up with experienced players, while rookie pair Megan Khang and Annie Park feature in the final foursomes.

“I really wanted to get my rookies out there in the morning and get them out playing,” United States captain Inkster said. “That was a lot of our thinking. I feel we got some pretty good rookie alternate shot players, so we’ll see how they go.”

European captain Catriona Matthew gives starts to two of her three rookies. Anne van Dam sits on the sidelines, while Bronte Law and Celine Boutier are in the first two contests. Like McDonald, van Dam will see Friday four-ball action.

SOLHEIM CUP: List of winners, locations, scores

“We wanted to try and get as many rookies out as we could the first day, the first morning,” Matthew said. “It’s just that’s a long hang on if they wait to go any later. They’re all keyed up, ready to go. I kind of wanted to get them out.”

Morgan Pressel, Inkster’s most experienced player, will hit the first tee shot. She did the same in 2015 in Germany. Pressel called it the most nerve-wracking moment in her Solheim career.

“I told her to keep it in the fairway this time,” Inkster joked.

Pressel will chaperone Alex in her first Solheim Cup match, a pairing that came together after Stacy Lewis withdrew. Inkster originally planned to team Pressel with Lexi Thompson. Pressel and Alex face the strong pairing of Carlota Ciganda and European rookie Bronte Law.

Altomare and Thompson have hit it off in Scotland. The rookie’s short game and overall consistency have impressed America’s top-ranked player. They face Georgia Hall and French rookie Celine Boutier in the second match. Thompson and Cristie Kerr previously formed a formidable American tandem. Kerr is missing the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2002.

Friday’s third match will see Solheim Cup history made. Jessica and Nelly Korda will become the first sisters to play together since the match began in 1990 when they face Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff. It’s a pairing Inkster didn’t foresee before arriving in Scotland.

“They actually asked me to play together. I wasn’t too keen about it,” Inkster revealed. “But the more I thought about it, it would be stupid not to play them.

“It’s not too often you get two sisters on one team. They should have the right to play together.

“They really are two different personalities. Even though they have the same game, I felt like I could put one on one side (pairing) and one on the other. But they’re a strong team together and they wanted to play together.”

Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam were the first all sister Solheim Cup act. They played in the 1998 match, but never together.

Khang and Park face Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz in the final foursome.

Solheim Cup Friday foursomes draw

(U.S. players first. Times listed are ET)

3:10 a.m. Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex vs. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law

3:22 a.m. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare vs. Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier

3:34 a.m. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda vs. Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff

3:46 a.m. Megan Khang and Annie Park vs. Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz

TV schedule

Times listed are ET

Friday, 3 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, 3 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Golf Channel