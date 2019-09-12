Lesson Zone with Keegan Bradley: What leadership quality is most important in golf?

PGA Jr. League golfers share the most important leadership qualities they’ve learned through golf with National Car Rental ambassador, Keegan Bradley.
PGA Tour 27m ago
Justin Thomas reveals scare with melanoma, encourages others to get checked
Justin Thomas revealed Thursday he had a recent scare with melanoma that was discovered when he had a mole on his left leg checked out. (…)
Golf 36m ago
Lesson Zone with Keegan Bradley: Advice to new golfers
If you were Keegan Bradley’s coach, what advice would you give him? These PGA Jr. League golfers share their tips.Provided by:
Golf 38m ago
National Car Rental, PGA Jr. League teach the value of leadership
Life has its challenges. For Staci, the PGA Jr. League and National Car Rental provide an opportunity to develop the skills to overcome (…)Provided by:
Golf 38m ago
PGA Jr. League golfers play a round with Keegan Bradley
National Car Rental ambassador Keegan Bradley learns firsthand how PGA Jr. League helps young golfers become leaders on and off the course. (…)
Golf 39m ago
Lesson Zone with Keegan Bradley: What makes a great leader
PGA Jr. League golfers share what they’ve learned through the game of golf to influence sportsmanship in their daily lives.Provided by:
Golf 42m ago
National Car Rental, PGA Jr. League help young golfers overcome obstacles on and off the course
“It’s not where you start, it’s where you end.” PGA Jr. League golfer Casey uses lessons he’s learned on the golf course to turn a (…)
PGA Tour 54m ago
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Second-round tee times, scores, TV info
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier heads into Day 2 on Friday at the historic Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs. The venerable (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Robby Shelton cards 8-under 62 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
Robby Shelton was third on the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season points list last season. In his first round as a full member on the PGA Tour, (…)
Euro Tour 5hr ago
100-year-old golfer steals the show at the KLM Open
Callum Shinkwin leads the KLM Open after the first round by shooting a 66 in Amsterdam. The tournament field has several big names including (…)
Solheim Cup 7hr ago
Solheim Cup is a chance for Lexi Thompson to lead
GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Lexi Thompson doesn’t consider herself to be a leader on the American team. Perhaps it’s time that changed. (…)
