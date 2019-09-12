Forecaddie: Myrtle Beach courses up and running again

While the world continues to focus on Hurricane Dorian’s damage to the Bahamas, Myrtle Beach is already back to business. Despite up to a foot of rain and several tornadoes that made news on national broadcasts, The Forecaddie hears the region came out of the storm incredibly well.

“We were extremely fortunate to have avoided the worst of hurricane Dorian,” said Golf Tourism Solutions head Bill Golden. The agency overseas marketing for Myrtle Beach and has created a page updating golf course conditions.

“Myrtle Beach golf courses were able to escape with no long-term damage, and players can expect to find our courses in typically outstanding condition.”

The Man Out Front saw the images of massive water spouts and watched the radar unleashing awful rains on the region, yet the Grand Strand courses were largely only down for a day or two to clean up after the storm and get bunkers back to playability.

“It’s business as usual for us,” said Chris Cooper, general manager at Tidewater Golf Club. “You wouldn’t even know a hurricane was here. The entire golf course is in great shape, so we were really fortunate.”

Especially after what Dorian did to the Bahamas.

The Forecaddie snapped these photos from Sept. 8 of Grand Dunes and Pine Lakes showing almost no sign of trouble.