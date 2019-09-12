Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake join Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in Bahamas

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are teaming up to help the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

As “a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork,” the 15-time major champion announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he has partnered with Justin Timberlake, Nexus Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada and Albany (a luxury resort in the Bahamas), to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund to support relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The ONE Bahamas Fund has a challenge gift of $6 million, and the group will match dollar for dollar until another $6 million is raised is raised for the island’s relief efforts.

It’s no surprise this group has decided to help the Bahamas. Woods’ Hero World Challenge, a golf tournament that benefits his foundation, has been held at Albany since 2015. In 2017, the NEXUS group, with lead partners Woods and Timberlake, joined as backers of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, one of the largest junior golf tours in the country.