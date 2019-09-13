After delay, Michelle Wie makes debut as Golf Channel Solheim Cup analyst

Five-time Solhiem Cup veteran Michelle Wie joined Golf Channel Friday in her debut as an analyst for the network.

Wie was scheduled to go on air at 1:30 p.m. ET.

However, thanks in part to some slow play, competition for the day was not completed until after 2 p.m.

That meant Golf Channel had to hop directly to its live coverage of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which is the 2019-20 PGA Tour season-opener.

Thus, Wie’s live launch was delayed.

Later Friday afternoon, Golf Channel posted a 9:40 video featuring Wie, Cara Banks and former LPGA player Paige McKenzie recapping the day’s action in a segment for Golf Central.

Wie spoke about the challenges facing Lexi Thompson for having to play in this Solheim Cup without long-time partner Cristie Kerr.

“It’s a hard situation to be in. For the last couple of Solheims, she’s been under Cristie’s wing. Cristie has been the most-experienced player on the Solheim Cup team. And this year, it’s a little bit different. Lexi is the highest-ranked player and also a veteran. It’s hard to see her as a veteran because she’s so young, but on this team, she is. And not playing with a long-time partner, it can be a little rattling. But she played well, especially that putt she made on 18,” Wie said. “Cristie is so great as a foursome partner because she talks your ear off. You never get uncomfortable.”

The putt Wie mentioned by Thompson was a 15-footer for birdie and a crucial half-point in her match with Jessica Korda against Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda.

“That putt on 18 will do her wonders,” Wie said.

Wie said captain Juli Inkster switched up partners after Thompson’s morning loss with Brittany Altomare because Inkster believed Jessica Korda would aid Thompson.

“Lexi feels very comfortable with Jessica Korda. Juli wants to put Lexi with someone she’s comfortable with,” Wie said.

The Europeans hold a 4 1/2 – 3 1/2 lead heading into Saturday.

Wie was sidelined for the rest of 2019 in June because of a hand injury. She married Jonnie West in August.