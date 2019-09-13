A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Round 2 live updates

Robby Shelton, in his first round as a member on the PGA Tour, got off to a blistering start on Thursday morning, shooting an 8-under 62.

The 24-year-old Alabama native’s score at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, the first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, held up to give him the solo overnight lead heading into Friday’s second round.

A MILITARY TRIBUTE AT THE GREENBRIER: Scores | Tee times

Scott Harrington, Mark Hubbard and defending champ Kevin Na are all T-2, two shots back after shooting opening-round 64s at The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

Sungjae Im shot a 66, which included an ace on the par 3 15th hole.

Friday’s TV, streaming info

Golf Channel: 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Follow our feed for live updates throughout the day.