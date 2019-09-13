Hole in one: A list of the aces on the PGA Tour 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 season is underway with the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and on the first day of the tournament, we got our first hole in one.

Sungjae Im, the guy who simply won’t stop playing golf, aced the par 3 15th hole at the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier, the venerable 105-year-old golf course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Im had an ace last season, in the first round of the Players Championship. When you play 35 events in a season like Im does, you’re definitely increasing your odds of making a hole in one.

In all, there were 36 holes-in-one last season.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the ‘average’ golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

Holes-in-one on PGA Tour

2019-20 season

1. Sungjae Im

Editor’s note: This page will be updated throughout the 2019-20 season. To see the list of aces from the 2018-19 season, check out this page.