USGA closes out 2019 season with pair of mid-amateur events

The United States Golf Association closes out its 16-event 2019 schedule with the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, both starting on Saturday.

The U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur will be at Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff, Arizona, while the U.S. Mid-Amateur is at Colorado Golf Club in Parker and CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colorado.

U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur

Names of note include the defending champion, Shannon Johnson of Norton, Massachusetts; Australia’s Sue Wooster, runnerup at the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur in August; Thuhashini Selvaratnam, the co-head coach at Phoenix high school powerhouse Xavier Prep, winners of eight straight Arizona state titles and 36 overall; Brooke Kochevar of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, who is the championship’s youngest competitor at 25; Jewell Malick of Heath, Texas, who at 70 is the oldest competitor.

The event starts with 132 players who will compete in 36 holes of stroke play on Sept. 14 and 15. The field will then be reduced to the low 64 players for match play, of which there will be six rounds. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with an 18-hole championship on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. ET.

The winner earns exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championships, the next U.S. Women’s Open, the next two U.S. Women’s Amateurs and the next two U.S. Senior Women’s Amateurs.

U.S. Mid-Amateur

Defending champion Kevin O’Connell is back to defend his title. In June, O’Connell aced the 7th hole, one of the most iconic par-3s in the world, during his Tuesday practice round at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He couldn’t enjoy the hole-in-one because the effects of food poisoning hit him on the next hole. He had to leave the course to get medical treatment and later skipped his Wednesday practice round.

Also back: Brett Boner, runner-up a year ago; Bob Royak, who won the 2019 U.S. Senior Open; Micheal McCoy, one of three golfers to earn medalist honors at the 2019 U.S. Senior Open.

There will be 264 players competing in 36 holes of stroke play on Sept. 14 and 15. The top 64 golfers advance to match play, of which there will be six rounds. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be Wednesday, Sept. 18. The championship will be a 36-hole final on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Mid-Amateur champion will earn an exemption into the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.