Junior golfers, First Tee members ready for Pebble Beach

There will be 78 junior golfers from The First Tee program representing 27 states participating in the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee.

The event, being held for the 16th time, will be played Sept. 27-29 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California. Golf Channel will have TV coverage.

There will be 78 PGA Tour Champions paired up with the First Tee golfers, who are ages 14-18. They will be competing for the Pro-Junior Team title.

The Champions Tour players will vie for the tournament championship with a purse of $2.1 million. Ken Tanigawa is the defending champion.

There are also 156 amateurs playing in the event, which is a 54-hole event. The format: Pros play all three rounds, the Junior/Pro teams play ‘gross best ball’ and the amateur teams will play ‘net best ball’.