Kevin Chappell fires 59 in Round 2 at The Greenbrier

Kevin Chappell shot a 59 during the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Friday.

Chappell used a record-tying stretch of nine-consecutive birdies to reach 11-under for the day, becoming the 11th player to break 60 in the history of the PGA Tour.

“I was trying to keep the mindset, keep the foot on the gas and attack,” Chappell said. “All in all, couldn’t be happier with where I’m at.”

Chappell did not end Round 2 with the overall lead, however, and sits at 10-under for the tournament, three shots back of the leaders in the first PGA Tour event of the 2019-20 season.

Chappell went out in 28 after starting his day with a par on No. 10. He then finished first front nine with eight-straight birdies at the Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Chappell’s ninth straight birdie tied Mark Calcavecchia’s PGA Tour record set 10 years ago.

GREENBRIER: Scores

Chappell began 2019 on the injured list after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery to treat his ailing back in 2018. This was his first PGA Tour start since the Mayakoba Golf Classic last November in Mexico.

“Ten months ago I was on the couch and couldn’t walk,” he said. “So many people had a lot to do with getting me back out here and getting me competitive. I haven’t accomplished a goal yet. While I can win the golf tournament, this is the step in the right direction.”

Kevin Chappell describes the emotions of shooting 59 in his first PGA TOUR start in 10 months. https://t.co/0Owny7gKQd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 13, 2019

Chappell reached 11-under on the day after birdie on No. 7, his 16th hole of the day. He parred the final two holes to clinch the 59, after his missing a birdie on his final hole.

“I’d like to say I never stopped believing, but it’s always nice to see you can do it and have the evidence to move forward,” Chappell said. “We have a few shots to make up on the leaderboard this weekend and it’s going to take some good playing to win the golf tournament.”

At least one of Chappell’s fellow pros took note.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.