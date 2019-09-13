Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Golf

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

By September 13, 2019 8:27 pm

By: |

Kevin Chappell returned to the PGA Tour this week after a 10-month absence following back surgery.

He began slowly with a 1-over in the first round before flirting with history and posting an 11-under 59 on Friday.

While Chappell joined the list of those on the PGA Tour who have shot below 60 in a pro round, he won’t be leading A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier when play resumes Saturday at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

A MILITARY TRIBUTE AT THE GREENBRIER: Scores

Chappell is three shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Robby Shelton.

The cut in the first PGA Tour event of the 2019-20 season was a 4-under 136. This is the first tournament in which the cutline was set at the top 65 players and ties. The previous Tour rule for non-major and non FedEx Cup-playoff events was the top 70 and ties.

Here are the tee times, pairings, pin locations and TV/streaming info for Round 3 of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Saturday.

Round 3 Tee Times

All times Eastern

Tee time Players
8:45 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Beau Hossler
8:55 a.m. David Hearn, Scott Brown
9:05 a.m. Sung Kang, Bud Cauley
9:15 a.m. Russell Henley, Johnson Wagner
9:25 a.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Jonathan Byrd
9:35 a.m. Rhein Gibson, Dominic Bozzelli
9:45 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Doug Ghim
9:55 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Peter Uihlein
10:05 a.m. Bubba Watson, Danny Lee
10:15 a.m. Brice Garnett, Brendan Steele
10:25 a.m. Andrew Novak, Doc Redman
10:35 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Roberto Castro
10:45 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor
10:55 a.m. Vince Covello, Cameron Tringale
11:05 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Hank Lebioda
11:15 a.m. Matt Jones, D.J. Trahan
11:25 a.m. Scott Piercy, Austin Cook
11:35 a.m. Mark Anderson, Peter Malnati
11:45 a.m. Martin Laird, Cameron Percy
11:55 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Byeong Hun An
12:05 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Kevin Na
12:15 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Robert Streb
12:25 p.m. Scott Harrington, Harry Higgs
12:35 p.m. Jason Dufner, Denny McCarthy
12:45 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge
12:55 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Zack Sucher
1:05 p.m. Sungjae Im, Grayson Murray
1:15 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski
1:25 p.m. Brian Harman, Nate Lashley
1:35 p.m. Harris English, Harold Varner III
1:45 p.m. Cameron Smith, Morgan Hoffmann
1:55 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Sam Ryder
2:05 p.m. Robby Shelton, Adam Long
2:15 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – TV, Online Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Round 3 Hole Locations

, , Golf, PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home