A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Kevin Chappell returned to the PGA Tour this week after a 10-month absence following back surgery.
He began slowly with a 1-over in the first round before flirting with history and posting an 11-under 59 on Friday.
While Chappell joined the list of those on the PGA Tour who have shot below 60 in a pro round, he won’t be leading A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier when play resumes Saturday at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Chappell is three shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Robby Shelton.
The cut in the first PGA Tour event of the 2019-20 season was a 4-under 136. This is the first tournament in which the cutline was set at the top 65 players and ties. The previous Tour rule for non-major and non FedEx Cup-playoff events was the top 70 and ties.
Here are the tee times, pairings, pin locations and TV/streaming info for Round 3 of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Saturday.
Round 3 Tee Times
All times Eastern
|Tee time
|Players
|8:45 a.m.
|Tyler McCumber, Beau Hossler
|8:55 a.m.
|David Hearn, Scott Brown
|9:05 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Bud Cauley
|9:15 a.m.
|Russell Henley, Johnson Wagner
|9:25 a.m.
|Sebastian Cappelen, Jonathan Byrd
|9:35 a.m.
|Rhein Gibson, Dominic Bozzelli
|9:45 a.m.
|Viktor Hovland, Doug Ghim
|9:55 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Peter Uihlein
|10:05 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Danny Lee
|10:15 a.m.
|Brice Garnett, Brendan Steele
|10:25 a.m.
|Andrew Novak, Doc Redman
|10:35 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Roberto Castro
|10:45 a.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor
|10:55 a.m.
|Vince Covello, Cameron Tringale
|11:05 a.m.
|Joseph Bramlett, Hank Lebioda
|11:15 a.m.
|Matt Jones, D.J. Trahan
|11:25 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, Austin Cook
|11:35 a.m.
|Mark Anderson, Peter Malnati
|11:45 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Cameron Percy
|11:55 a.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Byeong Hun An
|12:05 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Kevin Na
|12:15 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Robert Streb
|12:25 p.m.
|Scott Harrington, Harry Higgs
|12:35 p.m.
|Jason Dufner, Denny McCarthy
|12:45 p.m.
|Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge
|12:55 p.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, Zack Sucher
|1:05 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Grayson Murray
|1:15 p.m.
|Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski
|1:25 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Nate Lashley
|1:35 p.m.
|Harris English, Harold Varner III
|1:45 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Morgan Hoffmann
|1:55 p.m.
|Kevin Chappell, Sam Ryder
|2:05 p.m.
|Robby Shelton, Adam Long
|2:15 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – TV, Online Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Sunday
Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Round 3 Hole Locations
