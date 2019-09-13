A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Kevin Chappell returned to the PGA Tour this week after a 10-month absence following back surgery.

He began slowly with a 1-over in the first round before flirting with history and posting an 11-under 59 on Friday.

While Chappell joined the list of those on the PGA Tour who have shot below 60 in a pro round, he won’t be leading A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier when play resumes Saturday at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

A MILITARY TRIBUTE AT THE GREENBRIER: Scores

Chappell is three shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Robby Shelton.

The cut in the first PGA Tour event of the 2019-20 season was a 4-under 136. This is the first tournament in which the cutline was set at the top 65 players and ties. The previous Tour rule for non-major and non FedEx Cup-playoff events was the top 70 and ties.

Here are the tee times, pairings, pin locations and TV/streaming info for Round 3 of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Saturday.

Round 3 Tee Times

All times Eastern

Tee time Players 8:45 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Beau Hossler 8:55 a.m. David Hearn, Scott Brown 9:05 a.m. Sung Kang, Bud Cauley 9:15 a.m. Russell Henley, Johnson Wagner 9:25 a.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Jonathan Byrd 9:35 a.m. Rhein Gibson, Dominic Bozzelli 9:45 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Doug Ghim 9:55 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Peter Uihlein 10:05 a.m. Bubba Watson, Danny Lee 10:15 a.m. Brice Garnett, Brendan Steele 10:25 a.m. Andrew Novak, Doc Redman 10:35 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Roberto Castro 10:45 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor 10:55 a.m. Vince Covello, Cameron Tringale 11:05 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Hank Lebioda 11:15 a.m. Matt Jones, D.J. Trahan 11:25 a.m. Scott Piercy, Austin Cook 11:35 a.m. Mark Anderson, Peter Malnati 11:45 a.m. Martin Laird, Cameron Percy 11:55 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Byeong Hun An 12:05 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Kevin Na 12:15 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Robert Streb 12:25 p.m. Scott Harrington, Harry Higgs 12:35 p.m. Jason Dufner, Denny McCarthy 12:45 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge 12:55 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Zack Sucher 1:05 p.m. Sungjae Im, Grayson Murray 1:15 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Richy Werenski 1:25 p.m. Brian Harman, Nate Lashley 1:35 p.m. Harris English, Harold Varner III 1:45 p.m. Cameron Smith, Morgan Hoffmann 1:55 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Sam Ryder 2:05 p.m. Robby Shelton, Adam Long 2:15 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – TV, Online Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Round 3 Hole Locations