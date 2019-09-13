Solheim Cup: Danielle Kang vs. Suzann Pettersen to highlight afternoon fourballs

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – The two fieriest characters on both Solheim Cup teams lead off the afternoon fourballs at Gleneagles. Nine-time European winner Suzann Pettersen partners with rookie Ann van Dam against Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas.

Europe leads 2½-1½ after the morning foursomes.

Kang created something of a diplomatic stir earlier in the week when she suggested Scottish fans may boo her. Pettersen, who’s been involved in diplomatic gaffes of her own in the biennial match, joked that she’s “just going to step on their necks” when asked to respond to Kang’s booing suggestion.

Pettersen will get a chance to do just that in the opening fourballs, while Kang will find out how respectful Scottish crowds really are.

Van Dam will realize a childhood dream. Pettersen was her childhood hero.

The all-Swedish pair of Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall tee it up in the second match against Angel Yin and U.S. rookie Ally McDonald, a late call-up for injured Stacy Lewis.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz retain their morning foursomes tandem when they take on Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare.

Carlotta Ciganda and Bronte Law also stay together after the morning alternate shot by playing Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson in the final match.

Both captains promised to get everyone in action on day one, and they’ve lived up to their promise.

Solheim Cup day 1 fourballs (U.S. pair first)

7:40 a.m. ET: Danielle Kang & Lizette Salas v Suzann Pettersen & Anne van Dam

7:55: Anna Nordqvist & Caroline Hedwall v Ally McDonald & Angel Yin

8:10: Nelly Korda & Brittany Altomare v Charley Hull & Azahara Munoz

8:25: Jessica Korda & Lexi Thompson v Carlota Ciganda & Bronte Law