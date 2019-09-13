Solheim Cup: Korda sisters reunite for Saturday foursomes

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – American fans will be pleased to see that the Korda sisters are back together for Saturday morning’s foursomes session, and this time they’ll take on one of Europe’s strongest teams in Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda.

The marquee match anchors the session at 3:46 a.m. ET.

The Kordas scored the lone full point for the Americans in Friday’s foursome session. The day ended with Europe leading 4 ½ to 3 ½ after a late surge by the Americans on the 18th hole.

Three of Europe’s foursome teams are identical to Friday with the exception of Anna Nordqvist and Anne van Dam. The long-hitting Dutch player stole the show in Friday fourballs with her exceptional play and crowd-pleasing persona.

Hull/Munoz and Hall/Boutier look to earn their second points in the alternate-shot format.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang lost in Friday fourballs and have been split up for foursomes. Ally McDonald, the rookie alternate, will make her foursomes debut alongside Salas.

Saturday Foursomes

All Times Eastern

3:10 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist/Anne van Dam vs. Morgan Pressel/Marina Alex

3:22 a.m. – Georgia Hall/Celine Boutier vs. Lizette Salas/Ally McDonald

3:34 a.m. – Charley Hull/Azahara Munoz vs. Danielle Kang/Megan Khang

3:46 a.m. – Carlota Ciganda/Bronte Law vs. Jessica Korda/Nelly Korda