Solheim Cup: Sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda dominate after lobbying to play together

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Jessica and Nelly Korda couldn’t wait to get to their phones to see pictures from the Solheim Cup’s opening foursome session. There should be plenty of smiles as the first pair of sisters to ever compete together at a Solheim waxed Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 6 and 4.

Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam both played for Europe but never partnered together for a session.

The Kordas posted the only full point for the Americans as Europe leads 2 ½ to 1 ½ after the morning foursomes session at sunny Glenagles.

“It was a lot of fun, and when you have your sister by your side, she kind of calms you down a little,” said Nelly. “So you have someone to lean on.”

This marked the first time the Kordas’ parents, Petr and Regina, had the chance to watch their daughters play together – ever. They weren’t at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, where the Kordas first put their partnership to the test.

Captain Juli Inkster said she was hesitant about the whole thing at first.

“You know, they actually asked me to play together,” she said. “I wasn’t too keen on it. I don’t know. But the more I thought about it, it would be stupid not to play them.

“I mean, this is not often you get two sisters on one team. They should have the right to play together. And Jessica said, ‘Why don’t you see how we play in the Dow together; if we kill each other then maybe not put us together. But if we do OK, can you think about putting us together?’ So that was kind of our thinking.”

Jessica said she was nervous playing alongside Nelly at the Dow because she didn’t know what to expect.

“And you have to finish out,” said Nelly of the different format.

So far it has turned out beautifully for Inkster as the sisters delivered the only full point for the Americans. The first match of Morgan Pressel/Marina Alex vs. Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda finished all square.

Teams of Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier and Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz each beat their American opponents, 2 and 1.

The Kordas be split in the afternoon with Jessica playing alongside Lexi Thompson and Nelly playing with Brittany Altomare for the fourball session.