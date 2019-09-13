Talk of slow play quickens at Solheim Cup

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Slow play was a hot topic of conversation all day at the Solheim Cup, and when American Lizette Salas received a bad time on the 13th hole, it offered a glimmer of hope to the event’s brutal pace.

According to the Golf Channel, Salas took 72 seconds to hit her second shot on the 13th hole. The new Rules of Golf recommend 40 seconds for each shot.

MORE: Photos | Scores | List of winners

A second bad time would’ve resulted in Salas being disqualified from the hole. That didn’t happen. Salas and partner Danielle Kang lost to Suzann Pettersen, 4 and 2, in the fourball session.

Salas’ group was the first off at 12:40 p.m. local time. They took two hours and 57 minutes to play nine holes and were clocked at four hours and 21 minutes on the 14th.

Salas, however, was unlucky to be singled out. She wasn’t the only one taking her time.