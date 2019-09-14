A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Round 3 live blog, scores, latest news

Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Robby Shelton share the lead at 13-under par after 36 holes of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier when play resumes Saturday at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

But they won’t be the talk of the golf world when play resumes Saturday.

Kevin Chappell earned early bragging rights at The Greenbriar with his 59 on Friday, in what is both the first PGA Tour event on the 2019-20 schedule and Chappell’s first PGA Tour event since the Mayakoba Golf Classic last November.

Chappell was out for 10 months due to back surgery.

Chappell is three shots behind the leaders and one shot behind Adam Long, who sits alone at 12-under overall.

