A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Final round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Joaquin Niemann is attempting to make history this week.
The 20-year-old shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, the first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, held at the Old White TPC.
Not only has no third-round leader ever gone on to win the tournament, Niemann is also trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour.
Below you’ll find tee times for Sunday’s final round, as well as TV and streaming info.
Leaderboard: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
Round 4 Tee Times
All times Eastern
|Tee time
|Players
|8:45 a.m.
|Robert Streb
|8:50 a.m.
|Jonathan Byrd, Danny Lee
|9:00 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Cameron Percy
|9:10 a.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Brice Garnett
|9:20 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Johnson Wagner
|9:30 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Denny McCarthy
|9:40 a.m.
|Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda
|9:50 a.m.
|Sebastian Cappelen, Brendan Steele
|10:00 a.m.
|Rob Oppenheim, David Hearn
|10:10 a.m.
|Roberto Castro, Joel Dahmen
|10:20 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Bubba Watson
|10:30 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Rhein Gibson
|10:40 a.m.
|Vince Covello, D.J. Trahan
|10:50 a.m.
|Doug Ghim, Doc Redman
|11:00 a.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Viktor Hovland
|11:10 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell
|11:20 a.m.
|Zack Sucher, Harold Varner III
|11:30 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, Byeong Hun An
|11:40 a.m.
|Russell Henley, Andrew Novak
|11:50 a.m.
|Tyler McCumber, Bud Cauley
|12:00 p.m.
|Morgan Hoffmann, Sam Ryder
|12:10 p.m.
|Grayson Murray, Lanto Griffin
|12:20 p.m.
|Jason Dufner, Bronson Burgoon
|12:30 p.m.
|Scott Harrington, Harry Higgs
|12:40 p.m.
|Austin Cook, Kevin Na
|12:50 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Matt Jones
|1:00 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Scott Brown
|1:10 p.m.
|Mark Anderson, Mark Hubbard
|1:20 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Sebastián Muñoz
|1:30 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge
|1:40 p.m.
|Joseph Bramlett, Harris English
|1:50 p.m.
|Adam Long, Scottie Scheffler
|2:00 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton
|2:10 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Richy Werenski
TV info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
