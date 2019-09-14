A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Final round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Joaquin Niemann is attempting to make history this week.

The 20-year-old shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, the first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, held at the Old White TPC.

Not only has no third-round leader ever gone on to win the tournament, Niemann is also trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour.

Below you’ll find tee times for Sunday’s final round, as well as TV and streaming info.

Leaderboard: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Round 4 Tee Times

All times Eastern

Tee time Players 8:45 a.m. Robert Streb 8:50 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Danny Lee 9:00 a.m. Nick Taylor, Cameron Percy 9:10 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Brice Garnett 9:20 a.m. Beau Hossler, Johnson Wagner 9:30 a.m. Martin Laird, Denny McCarthy 9:40 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda 9:50 a.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Brendan Steele 10:00 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, David Hearn 10:10 a.m. Roberto Castro, Joel Dahmen 10:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Bubba Watson 10:30 a.m. Sung Kang, Rhein Gibson 10:40 a.m. Vince Covello, D.J. Trahan 10:50 a.m. Doug Ghim, Doc Redman 11:00 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Viktor Hovland 11:10 a.m. Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell 11:20 a.m. Zack Sucher, Harold Varner III 11:30 a.m. Scott Piercy, Byeong Hun An 11:40 a.m. Russell Henley, Andrew Novak 11:50 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Bud Cauley 12:00 p.m. Morgan Hoffmann, Sam Ryder 12:10 p.m. Grayson Murray, Lanto Griffin 12:20 p.m. Jason Dufner, Bronson Burgoon 12:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Harry Higgs 12:40 p.m. Austin Cook, Kevin Na 12:50 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Matt Jones 1:00 p.m. Brian Harman, Scott Brown 1:10 p.m. Mark Anderson, Mark Hubbard 1:20 p.m. Sungjae Im, Sebastián Muñoz 1:30 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge 1:40 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Harris English 1:50 p.m. Adam Long, Scottie Scheffler 2:00 p.m. Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton 2:10 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Richy Werenski

TV info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)