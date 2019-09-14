Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Final round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

By September 14, 2019 8:26 pm

Joaquin Niemann is attempting to make history this week.

The 20-year-old shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, the first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, held at the Old White TPC.

Not only has no third-round leader ever gone on to win the tournament, Niemann is also trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour.

Below you’ll find tee times for Sunday’s final round, as well as TV and streaming info.

Leaderboard: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Round 4 Tee Times

All times Eastern

Tee time Players
8:45 a.m. Robert Streb
8:50 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Danny Lee
9:00 a.m. Nick Taylor, Cameron Percy
9:10 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Brice Garnett
9:20 a.m. Beau Hossler, Johnson Wagner
9:30 a.m. Martin Laird, Denny McCarthy
9:40 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda
9:50 a.m. Sebastian Cappelen, Brendan Steele
10:00 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, David Hearn
10:10 a.m. Roberto Castro, Joel Dahmen
10:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Bubba Watson
10:30 a.m. Sung Kang, Rhein Gibson
10:40 a.m. Vince Covello, D.J. Trahan
10:50 a.m. Doug Ghim, Doc Redman
11:00 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Viktor Hovland
11:10 a.m. Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell
11:20 a.m. Zack Sucher, Harold Varner III
11:30 a.m. Scott Piercy, Byeong Hun An
11:40 a.m. Russell Henley, Andrew Novak
11:50 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Bud Cauley
12:00 p.m. Morgan Hoffmann, Sam Ryder
12:10 p.m. Grayson Murray, Lanto Griffin
12:20 p.m. Jason Dufner, Bronson Burgoon
12:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Harry Higgs
12:40 p.m. Austin Cook, Kevin Na
12:50 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Matt Jones
1:00 p.m. Brian Harman, Scott Brown
1:10 p.m. Mark Anderson, Mark Hubbard
1:20 p.m. Sungjae Im, Sebastián Muñoz
1:30 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge
1:40 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Harris English
1:50 p.m. Adam Long, Scottie Scheffler
2:00 p.m. Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton
2:10 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Richy Werenski

TV info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

