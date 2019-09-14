Tiger Woods back in Orlando to root for Stanford against UCF

Tiger Woods is back in Orlando on Saturday, watching his alma mater Stanford play Central Florida in football.

Woods was seen smiling on the sidelines about two hours prior to kickoff at Spectrum Stadium on the UCF campus.

UCF led 14-0 in the first quarter under cloudy skies. There is a chance of rain and wind later this afternoon due to the effects of Tropical Storm Humberto, which is located about 200 miles east of Orlando.

Woods is next scheduled to play at the Zozo Championship in Japan starting on Oct. 24. He signed his name as “playing” captain this week when he wrote a blog on the Presidents Cup website.

Woods had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage in late August and said at that time he expected to resume practicing in a few weeks.

It was the fifth career knee procedure for Woods on his left knee. He’s also undergone four surgeries on his back.

Woods withdrew midway during the Northern Trust due to a strained oblique. His season ended when he failed to finish inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points standings after the BMW Championship.

The next event on Woods’ playing schedule after the Zozo is expected to be the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas starting Dec. 4. The Presidents Cup will begin at Royal Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 12.