Solheim Cup: Dream start for sisters Jessica, Nelly Korda

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Sometimes it pays to ignore what your head tells you and trust your heart. Juli Inkster’s done just that in this Solheim Cup, and Team USA is two points better off because of it.

Inkster defied her instinct and paired the Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, together for both foursomes sessions of the 16th Solheim Cup. They’ve delivered two points out of two in the alternate shot format, the only U.S. pairing to do so.

Maybe Inkster should have stuck with them in fourballs too.

After recording a 6 and 4 victory over Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff on day one, the siblings needed fewer holes on Saturday to equal the biggest margin of victory in foursomes play since the match began in 1990. They defeated talismanic European tandem Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law 6 and 5.

It was a match that always looked like it was going Team USA’s way from the start. The Kordas birdied the first two holes to go two up.

“It was a dream start again,” Nelly said. “It kind of paved our way for the day.”

Jessica added: “We had really tough opponents. We knew that it was going to be a hard day. And we needed a really good start to get up before they did.”

That dream start afforded them the luxury of butchering the next three holes. They went bogey, double bogey, bogey from the third. Maybe that was a wake-up call, because they played almost perfect foursomes golf over the next nine holes. They were 2 under for that stretch with seven pars and two birdies, while the Euro dream team made four bogeys.

Nelly Korda is making her Solheim Cup debut this year. She couldn’t have asked for a better chaperone than her elder sister.

“She’s my best friend,” Nelly said. “So she knows me so well. She knows how to push my buttons and she knows how to calm me down, too. She did a lot of that today, the calming down part, not pushing my buttons. But it was a good team effort today, which we needed because it was a tough day out there.”

Inkster openly admitted she didn’t see pairing the siblings together before she arrived in Gleneagles. “I wasn’t too keen on it,” Inkster said.

“They really are two different personalities. Even though they have the same games but they’re a strong team together and they wanted to play together. So that’s why I did it.”

Sometimes you just have to take a gamble in team golf. Inkster did and it’s paid off. It might prove to be a Solheim Cup master stroke.