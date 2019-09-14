Solheim Cup: Juli Inkster rocks Team USA (in a good way) with personal playlist

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – What will Juli Inkster, the first three-time captain in U.S. Solheim Cup history, do to get her team prepared for what’s sure to be a fierce battle in Sunday singles?

Crank up the music, of course.

“Captain Fun” DJ’d one night in the team room and was shocked by how well her tunes went over with a team of mostly twentysomethings.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Inkster. “It’s, like, ‘Whose play list is that?’ I went (sheepishly raises hand).

“They went, ‘No way!’ They go, ‘We love it!’ I said, ‘I don’t know, maybe I’m missing my calling.’”

So forget the impassioned speeches. The motivational videos. After battling brutal conditions for 36 holes to pull into an 8-8 tie with the Europeans, 59-year-old Inkster is going to turn up the volume and let her music-loving team chill.

“I’ve got from Motown to Sam Smith to Khalid to Bruno Mars to The Temptations,” said Inkster, “I have a variety of them. I kind of mix them in. And I’ve got country in there, too. I kind of try to play a few great songs and then slide a country one in there.”

She might even dance, too.