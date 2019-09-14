Solheim Cup: Lexi Thompson paired with rookie Marina Alex for afternoon fourballs

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Juli Inkster stuck to her plan. At the beginning of the week the U.S. captain said she wouldn’t play anyone in all five matches. After Jessica and Nelly Korda clinched their foursomes match in record-tying fashion, Inkster sat them out to rest in the afternoon.

After sitting in the morning, Lexi Thompson, the top-ranked player in the field, will be back in action in fourballs alongside a new partner in rookie Marina Alex, who isn’t in Thompson’s pod.

Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, who enjoyed a record-tying 7-and-5 fourballs victory on Friday, are back together.

Scottish captain Catriona Matthew reunited Anne van Dam with her childhood hero, Suzann Pettersen, for fourballs after a wildly successful debut yesterday.

Hall and Boutier, who are 2-0 in foursomes, will give it a try in foursomes this afternoon, taking on the confident Yin/McDonald.

Rain is forecasted for the afternoon.

Saturday Fourballs

7:40 a.m. ET: Suzann Pettersen/Anne van Dam vs. Brittany Altomare/Annie Park

7:55 a.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Caroline Masson vs. Lexi Thompson/Marina Alex

8:10 a.m.: Georgia Hall/Celine Boutier vs. Ally McDonald/Angel Yin

8:25 a.m.: Carlota Ciganda/Azahara Munoz vs. Lizette Salas/Danielle Kang