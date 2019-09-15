A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Final round live blog, scores, latest news

The first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season is 18 holes from completion.

Joaquin Niemann shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. The 20 year old is trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Niemann, no third-round leader has gone on to win the tournament.

Coming off the 11th sub-60 round in Tour history, Kevin Chappell couldn’t keep pace after his Friday 11-under 59. Chappell shot 73 on Saturday and enters Sunday’s final round eight strokes back.

Follow along below for updates all day long from The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Leaderboard: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

How to watch

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)