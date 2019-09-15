Joaquin Niemann wins first PGA Tour title at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

It was a long list of firsts on Sunday for 20-year-old Joaquin Niemann.

With his win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour.

He also became the youngest winner in tournament history and the first golfer to win the event after holding the 54-hole lead. His six-shot win was also the largest margin of victory in the tournament.

Finally, Niemann became the first winner on the Tour’s 2019-20 schedule, which began at The Old White TPC Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

