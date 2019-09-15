Joaquin Niemann wins first PGA Tour title at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

It was a long list of firsts on Sunday for 20-year-old Joaquin Niemann.
With his win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour.
He also became the youngest winner in tournament history and the first golfer to win the event after holding the 54-hole lead. His six-shot win was also the largest margin of victory in the tournament.
Finally, Niemann became the first winner on the Tour’s 2019-20 schedule, which began at The Old White TPC Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Niemann shot a 62 in Friday’s second round and took a two-shot lead into the final round after a 68 on Saturday.
He punctuated the win with a 21-foot birdie on the par-3 closing hole. He finished 21-under, six shots ahead of Tom Hoge. Brian Harman, Harris English, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski all finished T-3 at 14 under.
Niemann became the second golfer this year to earn a PGA Tour victory before his 21st birthday, joining Matthew Wolff, who won the 3M Open in July.
Viktor Hovland finished T-10 at 12-under. His 6-under 64 in the final round was his fifth consecutive Sunday shooting a 64 or 65 in PGA Tour events.
