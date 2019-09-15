How much money each golfer earned at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

The PGA Tour began its 2019-20 regular season pretty much the same way it ended the last one – with a young golfer earning his first victory.

Joaquín Niemann, who is all of 20, dominated play en route to a six-shot victory over American Tom Hoge in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on The Old TPC at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Niemann, from Chile, is only the third foreign-born player to win on Tour before the age of 21.

Niemann led by two entering the final round before icing the victory on the back-nine Sunday.

He birdied six of his final nine holes to close with a 6-under 64.

This is the first of 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

