How much money each golfer earned at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

By September 15, 2019 7:15 pm

The PGA Tour began its 2019-20 regular season pretty much the same way it ended the last one – with a young golfer earning his first victory.

Joaquín Niemann, who is all of 20, dominated play en route to a six-shot victory over American Tom Hoge in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on The Old TPC at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Niemann, from Chile, is only the third foreign-born player to win on Tour before the age of 21.

Niemann led by two entering the final round before icing the victory on the back-nine Sunday.

He birdied six of his final nine holes to close with a 6-under 64.

This is the first of 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Results

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 Joaquin Niemann -21 65 62 68 64 259 $1,350,000 500
2 Tom Hoge -15 68 65 67 65 265 $817,500 300
T3 Brian Harman -14 65 66 70 65 266 $366,094 134
T3 Harris English -14 66 65 68 67 266 $366,094 134
T3 Nate Lashley -14 68 64 65 69 266 $366,094 134
T3 Richy Werenski -14 67 65 65 69 266 $366,094 134
T7 Sebastian Munoz -13 69 66 66 66 267 $235,625 85
T7 Scottie Scheffler -13 65 62 71 69 267 $235,625 85
T7 Robby Shelton -13 62 65 70 70 267 $235,625 85
T10 Viktor Hovland -12 68 68 68 64 268 $189,375 70
T10 Matt Jones -12 68 66 68 66 268 $189,375 70
T10 Mark Hubbard -12 64 70 67 67 268 $189,375 70
13 Lanto Griffin -11 64 68 70 67 269 $159,375 60
T14 Bud Cauley -10 69 67 67 67 270 $129,375 53
T14 Austin Cook -10 66 68 68 68 270 $129,375 53
T14 Kevin Na -10 64 70 68 68 270 $129,375 53
T14 Joseph Bramlett -10 67 67 65 71 270 $129,375 53
T14 Adam Long -10 66 62 70 72 270 $129,375 53
T19 Harold Varner III -9 65 66 72 68 271 $92,175 43
T19 Scott Piercy -9 69 65 69 68 271 $92,175 43
T19 Bronson Burgoon -9 65 68 69 69 271 $92,175 43
T19 Harry Higgs -9 67 66 69 69 271 $92,175 43
T19 Sung-jae Im -9 66 67 67 71 271 $92,175 43
T24 Nick Taylor -8 70 65 72 65 272 $59,732 33
T24 Rob Oppenheim -8 65 68 72 67 272 $59,732 33
T24 Doc Redman -8 69 67 68 68 272 $59,732 33
T24 Cameron Smith -8 67 64 72 69 272 $59,732 33
T24 Zack Sucher -8 64 69 70 69 272 $59,732 33
T24 Scott Harrington -8 64 69 69 70 272 $59,732 33
T24 Keegan Bradley -8 67 68 67 70 272 $59,732 33
T31 Denny McCarthy -7 72 61 73 67 273 $44,850 24
T31 Doug Ghim -7 65 71 68 69 273 $44,850 24
T31 Morgan Hoffmann -7 66 65 71 71 273 $44,850 24
T31 Sam Ryder -7 65 66 71 71 273 $44,850 24
T31 Scott Brown -7 66 70 66 71 273 $44,850 24
T36 Danny Lee -6 70 66 72 66 274 $31,159 15
T36 Brice Garnett -6 68 68 71 67 274 $31,159 15
T36 Peter Uihlein -6 68 68 71 67 274 $31,159 15
T36 Hank Lebioda -6 67 67 72 68 274 $31,159 15
T36 Cameron Tringale -6 66 69 71 68 274 $31,159 15
T36 Brendan Steele -6 69 67 70 68 274 $31,159 15
T36 Joel Dahmen -6 69 65 71 69 274 $31,159 15
T36 D.J. Trahan -6 67 67 70 70 274 $31,159 15
T36 Andrew Novak -6 66 69 68 71 274 $31,159 0
T36 Grayson Murray -6 66 67 69 72 274 $31,159 15
T36 Mark D. Anderson -6 68 66 67 73 274 $31,159 15
T47 Jonathan Byrd -5 71 65 72 67 275 $19,035 8
T47 Martin Laird -5 66 68 72 69 275 $19,035 8
T47 Bubba Watson -5 69 67 69 70 275 $19,035 8
T47 Sung Kang -5 65 71 69 70 275 $19,035 8
T47 Vince Covello -5 67 67 70 71 275 $19,035 8
T47 Dominic Bozzelli -5 67 69 68 71 275 $19,035 8
T47 Kevin Chappell -5 71 59 73 72 275 $19,035 8
T47 Byeong-Hun An -5 67 67 69 72 275 $19,035 8
T47 Tyler McCumber -5 70 66 67 72 275 $19,035 8
T47 Patrick Rodgers -5 68 66 66 75 275 $19,035 8
T57 David Hearn -4 67 69 70 70 276 $16,950 5
T57 Roberto Castro -4 67 68 70 71 276 $16,950 5
T57 J.J. Spaun -4 66 70 69 71 276 $16,950 5
T57 Rhein Gibson -4 71 65 69 71 276 $16,950 5
T57 Russell Henley -4 68 68 67 73 276 $16,950 5
T57 Jason Dufner -4 67 66 69 74 276 $16,950 5
63 Cameron Percy -3 67 67 73 70 277 $16,425 4
T64 Johnson Wagner -2 70 66 71 71 278 $16,200 4
T64 Sebastian Cappelen -2 69 67 70 72 278 $16,200 4
66 Robert Streb +1 69 65 77 70 281 $15,975 4
67 Beau Hossler +5 69 67 71 78 285 $15,825 4

