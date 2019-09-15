Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Solheim Cup: Lexi Thompson struggling with back issues during Sunday singles

By September 15, 2019 8:27 am

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Lexi Thompson is relying on her caddie to tee up the ball for her at the Solheim Cup. According to Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz, Thompson tweaked her back during her warm-up for singles action.

Her agent, Bobby Kreusler, told Foltz that it’s the first time in Thompson’s life that she’s had any significant back problems.

An LPGA physio is working on Thompson in between holes. Her lower left side is in spasm.

Lexi Thompson holds her back Sunday at the Solheim Cup. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“They weren’t sure that she could start and they are very unsure that she is going to be able to finish,” said Foltz.

“She is just hoping that the adrenaline can carry her through.”

Thompson, the top-ranked player on either side, faces 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall in the singles competition.

The teams were knotted 8-8 heading into singles.

Thompson was 2 up through eight holes over Hall. But Hall would win three straight holes starting on the ninth and go on to take the match 2 and 1. Hall went a perfect 4-0 for the week.

