Solheim Cup: Nelly, Jessica Korda among the positive takeaways for Team USA

Suzann Pettersen was clearly the story of Sunday’s Solheim Cup victory for the Europeans, but the Americans came away with a few positives and plenty of motivation for the next home game two years from now.

Rookie Nelly Korda joined her older sister Jessica as the leading players for the U.S., with both earning 3½ of four points. Friday they played together in morning foursomes, making history as the first sisters to be paired in a Solheim Cup match. It was also the first time their parents, Petr and Regina, watched their daughters play together. The sisters won their opening match 6-4 and went on to dominate Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law 6 and 5 in Saturday’s foursomes.

Both Kordas were down early in their singles matches Sunday. Nelly Korda was down by three against Caroline Hedwall before the American made consecutive birdies on the 10 and 11th holes. Nelly Korda won the match 2 up.

Jessica Korda was down by two against Caroline Masson before she pulled it to all square on the 8th. Jessica Korda had three birdies in her last five holes to win 3 up.

“There was not a lot of good stuff happening the first maybe two hours on the golf course for Team USA,” Jessica Korda said. “I had been hitting it fine all day, I just wasn’t pulling off the shots I had been the last couple days.”

Jessica Korda said things started to turn when she saw teammate Lizette Salas drop a bomb on 13. “I was like, ‘Let’s go,’ ” Korda said. “I started clapping from the middle of the fairway. You probably didn’t hear me,” she added turning to Salas in the news conference.

“After that, I got a really pivotal chip-in on that hole too,” Jessica Korda said. “I just really started feeling the momentum shift. Unfortunately we didn’t get the win, but what a day for women’s golf.”

It was a sentiment shared by all 24 players, their captains and vice captains.

“I told them afterward, the sun’s going to come up tomorrow,” said U.S. captain Juli Inkster. “It was great for women’s golf. We played great.

“But you know what, the Europeans played great. You tip your hat. And you move on to Toledo.”

The 17th edition of the Solheim Cup will be played at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 4-6, 2021. It’s the first time the match will conclude on Labor Day.