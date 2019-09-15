Viktor Hovland finishes with 64 at Greenbrier to tie PGA Tour streak

In search of his first PGA Tour victory, rookie Viktor Hovland is already making a name for himself as a player who closes strong on Sunday.

His 6-under 64 in the final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier was his fifth consecutive Sunday shooting a 64 or 65 in PGA Tour events.

Hovland’s Sundays in his last four PGA Tour starts:

Wyndham Championship, 65, Fourth place

John Deere Classic, 64, T-16

3M Open, 65, T-13

Rocket Mortgage Classic, 64, T-13

At the Greenbrier, Hovland made five birdies on the back nine to get to 12 under for 72 holes after three straight rounds of 68. It was his 17th consecutive round on Tour in the 60s, which tied a streak held by Bob Estes for most consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour since 1983.

17 consecutive rounds in the 60s to tie the @PGATOUR record. Twitterless Viktor is a model of consistency, but you already knew that …

64

69

66

69

65

69

69

68

64

66

66

64

65

68

68

68

64#okstate | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/HPNeEar2it — Oklahoma State Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) September 15, 2019

Hovland, who turns 22 on Wednesday, earned his PGA Tour card by finishing No. 6 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25.

He’s not in the field for next week’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.