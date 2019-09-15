Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Joaquin Niemann, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

By September 15, 2019 6:05 pm

The clubs Joaquin Niemann used to win the 2019 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier:

DRIVER: Ping G400 (10 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G410 (14.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft

HYBRID: Ping G400 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Hybrid 95X shaft

IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (46 degrees), Glide Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

