Gear: Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo irons

Price: $799.99 with True Temper Dynamic Gold DST 98 steel shafts and Lamkin 360 grips; $899.99 with Miyazaki C. Kua 60 graphite shafts

Specs: Hollow-bodied design with HT1770M stainless steel face insert

Available: Oct. 4

With the recently released Launcher HB Turbo driver, Cleveland targeted recreational golfers who are looking for more distance instead of making a club meant to appeal to elite amateurs and pros. The company had the same players in mind when it made the new Launcher HB Turbo irons: golfers who struggle with consistency and want to hit the ball higher and farther.

Like scaled-down hybrids, the Launcher HB Turbo irons have a wide sole, thick topline and hollow body. That allows the thin HT1170M stainless steel face to flex more efficiently at impact to boost ball speed.

Going with the hollow construction also allowed designers to incorporate the company’s HiBore crown design. Instead of being straight or gently sloping toward the back of the head, the crown in the Launcher HB Turbo irons is concave, diving down quickly. Combined with extra weight in the sole, it helps lower the center of gravity and pull it farther from the hitting area. This should encourage a higher launch angle and higher-flying shots.

To make the clubs more forgiving, Cleveland designed the Launcher HB Turbo irons with a progressive size and blade lengths. The long irons have a shorter face top to bottom and a lower, confidence-inspiring profile, while the short irons are more compact.