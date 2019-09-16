Freshmen dominating at ANNIKA Intercollegiate, Rachel Kuehn and Wake Forest lead

LAKE ELMO, MINN. — If you’re a freshman competing at the 2019 ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, chances are you’re in contention after the opening round.

After Monday’s first round at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, four freshman are in the top five of the individual leaderboard, lead by Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn.

“I’m kind of the newbie around here so I want to prove myself and show that I belong at this next level of golf,” said Kuehn, who’s competing in her first-ever college event. “It’s nice to get off to a good start.”

Kuehn said the first tee Monday was nerve-racking, but playing with friends from junior golf Ty Akabane (UCLA) and Sophie Guo (Texas) helped calm her down in her first event at Wake Forest after failing to qualifying for the Demon Deacons’ season-opener at the Cougar Classic.

“It stung to not go to our first tournament. That first college tournament is something I’ve looked forward to for the last two and a half years,” said Kuehn. “For coach to give me a chance to play here I was grateful for the opportunity. I’m glad I cold help the team today, that’s for sure.”

The Asheville, N.C., native shot a 5-under 67 and has a one stroke lead on the individual leaderboard over Arizona freshman Vivian Hou, Arkansas freshman Kajal Mistry and Arizona State sophomore Alessandra Fanali, who are all T-2 at 4 under. Gou, a freshman at Texas, is in fifth at 3 under.

Starting her day on the back nine, Fanali was the story of the day early on after starting her round 6 under through seven holes, thanks to a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole.

Led by Kuehn, Wake Forest sits atop the team leaderboard at 6 under. Three other Demon Deacons are in the top 15 on the individual leaderboard: Siyun “Swing” Liu is T-10 at 1 under, with Lauren Walsh and Emilia Migliaccio both T-15 at even.

Arkansas is in second at 5 under, followed by Arizona (-3), South Carolina (-2) and ASU and Texas both T-5 at even.

Tuesday’s second round begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.