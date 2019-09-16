Arizona State's Alessandra Fanali makes hole-in-one at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, MINN. — Talk about getting off to a hot start.

Arizona State teed off their 2019-20 women’s golf season at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota on Monday, and nobody played better than Alessandra Fanali.

Starting on the back nine, the Sun Devil sophomore made the turn in her first event of the year at an incredible 7-under 26 thanks to five birdies and an ace on the par-3 16th hole.

SCORES: Teams | Individuals

This year’s ANNIKA Intercollegiate boasts an impressive field of six of Golfweek’s top ten preseason teams, including last year’s national champion Duke, runner-up Wake Forest and No. 10 Arizona State.